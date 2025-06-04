June 04, 2025 11:54 PM हिंदी

Intercontinental Legends Championship: Trans Titans reach final, beat American Strikers in semis

Trans Titans reach final, beat American Strikers in semifinals of the Intercontinental Legends Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Greater Noida (U.P.), June 4 (IANS) Trans Titans held their nerve to clinch a thrilling 7-run victory over American Strikers in the first semifinal of the ongoing Intercontinental Legends Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Tran Titans made 239/5 in the allotted 20 overs and then restricted American Strikers to 232/7 to win the nail-biting match and march into the grand finale. The final will be played on June 5 here.

After winning the toss, American Strikers opted to bowl first. Batting first, the Titans took early control of the game and posted a mammoth total of 239 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Titans’ captain Rishi Dhawan led from the front, smashing a blistering 90 off just 40 balls. Opener Jesse Ryder contributed 31 runs, while Sumit Verma (44) and Naman Sharma (48) added crucial runs in the death overs to power the total past the 230 mark.

While the Titans took the win, the American Strikers put up a valiant fight in the chase. Their middle order delivered some fine performances with Shoaib Khan (42), Ayaan Khan (38), Pradeep Sangwan (35), and Ishan Malhotra (38) playing important cameos. Despite their efforts, the Strikers fell just short, finishing at 232/7, narrowly missing a spot in the final.

The match was further graced by the presence of former Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, and Bollywood singers Altamash Faridi and Shadab Faridi as chief guests.

The Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) features six teams from six continents. The six teams were African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Euro Gladiators, American Strikers, Asian Kings, and Indian Warriors. The six iconic teams represented six global regions.

The grand finale will be held on June 5 at 7:30 PM. The League is organised by MVP Quest Private Limited and is managed by 100 Sports.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Anushka Sharma expresses grief on Bengaluru stampede

Anushka Sharma expresses grief on Bengaluru stampede

This a very tragic and unfortunate incident, says IPL chairman after stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

This a very tragic and unfortunate incident, says IPL chairman after stampede at RCB function

Asaduddin Owaisi calls Bilawal Bhutto’s statement ‘foolish’

Asaduddin Owaisi calls Bilawal Bhutto’s statement ‘foolish’

NC treating Kashmiris with callousness: Sajad Lone

NC treating Kashmiris with callousness: Sajad Lone

Trans Titans reach final, beat American Strikers in semifinals of the Intercontinental Legends Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Intercontinental Legends Championship: Trans Titans reach final, beat American Strikers in semis

DGCA pulls up Turkish Airlines over several safety violations

DGCA pulls up Turkish Airlines over multiple safety violations

Team Tharoor begins grueling day of diplomacy in US capital to push anti-terror message (Photos courtesy Shashi Tharoor X handle)

Team Tharoor begins grueling day of diplomacy in US capital to push anti-terror message

Hina Khan, husband Rocky sign first project post wedding, all set to appear in new show

Hina Khan, husband Rocky sign first project post wedding, all set to appear in new show

Sairaj Patil steals spotlight after Suryakumar Yadav show on opening day of Season 3 of the T20 Mumbai League in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: MCA

T20 Mumbai League: Sairaj steals spotlight after SKY show on opening day (Ld)

Court sets August 21 for next hearing of 'Bigg Boss 9’ fame Rishabh Sinha’s case of alleged financial fraud

Court sets August 21 for next hearing of 'Bigg Boss 9’ fame Rishabh Sinha’s case of alleged financial fraud