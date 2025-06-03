Digital arrest scam: 75-year-old man duped of Rs 23.56 lakh in Rajasthan, accused arrested

Jaipur, June 3 (IANS) In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 75-year-old Jaipur resident was duped of Rs 23.56 lakh by cybercriminals using a fake ‘digital arrest’ ploy.

However, the Cyber Crime Police Station, Jaipur, acted swiftly and arrested the main bank account holder, Suresh Kumar Jat alias Surendra, from Rohini, New Delhi.

An official said that the accused hails from Alsisar in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan. The arrest marks a breakthrough in the police’s ongoing campaign against cybercrime.

According to SP Cyber Crime Shantanu Kumar, the elderly victim lodged a complaint on May 27, 2025, stating that on May 23, he received calls from two unknown numbers.

One caller introduced himself as Sanjay Kumar, allegedly from Colaba Police Station, Mumbai. The caller falsely claimed that a mobile number registered in the victim’s name was being used for money laundering and for sending objectionable messages.

To escalate the fear, the fraudster told the victim that Rs 2.80 crore had been laundered through his bank account and that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him.

To make the scam appear legitimate, the victim was made to speak with a person posing as CBI’s Chief Investigating Officer Rohit Kumar Gupta, who reiterated the accusations.

The fraudsters even conducted a video call, where a fake courtroom scene was shown, complete with a ‘judge’ at a desk ordering that unless the victim made an immediate payment, he would be arrested, and all his bank accounts frozen.

Panicked and misled, the victim, identified as Santosh Kumar Bhargava, transferred Rs 23.56 lakh via RTGS to an ICICI Bank account under the name Krishna Surgical on May 26, 2025.

Upon receiving the complaint, FIR No. 04/2025 was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Jaipur.

The investigation was led by DySP Neeraj Kumar Mewani, under the supervision of DGP Cyber Crime and SP Shantanu Kumar. Using advanced technical analysis, the police traced the fraudulent account, discovering that over Rs 3 crore had been deposited in it on May 26 from multiple victims.

The funds were quickly dispersed to other accounts using net banking. A police team, including ASI Ajay Kumar and Head Constable Daulatram, immediately left for Delhi.

On May 30, they successfully arrested Suresh Kumar Jat alias Surendra from his residence in Rohini. Police confirmed that similar fraud cases are registered against the accused in Chandigarh and Sonipat.

He is currently in police custody, and further interrogation is expected to uncover the wider network involved in this organised cybercrime racket.

--IANS

arc/dan