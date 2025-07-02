Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon Championship in London with husband Nick Jonas

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is busy promoting her Hollywood movie, "Heads of State" took some time off from her busy schedule to catch the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London with her actor and musician husband Nick Jonas.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram account, Priyanka posted a video from the stands, along with a picture of Nick holding his phone.

In addition to this, Nick took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of their official invite to the Royal Box. The picture showed two cards with Priyanka and Nick's names on them. After that, he posted an image of PeeCee happily holding her phone.

Other celebrities present at the match included Priyanka's "Heads of State' co-star John Cena, along with Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge, and Shay Shariatzadeh.

Meanwhile, Priyanka decided to shed light on the challenges of being an actress through a social media post.

Talking about the not-so-glamorous side of stardom, she dropped a video on her IG in which she was heard saying, “I’m an actress of course my nails falls off right before the red carpet. I’m an actress. Of course, my belt falls off on stage in front of everyone. I’m an actress. My plus-one stole my love. I’m an actress. Of course, I am promoting my summer blockbuster in midsummer heat in fall winter 2025 Burberry.”

Work-wise, PeeCee's "Heads of State" reached the audience on Wednesday.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the project features her as an MI6 operative Noel Bisset who gets involved in an international conspiracy featuring two world leaders, played by Idris Elba and John Cena.

Sharing her experience of working alongside the two, Priyanka said, “Oh, it was amazing. I didn't feel left out at all. It didn't feel like... It wasn't like it was high school. They wanted to work together when they did 'Suicide Squad', and that's where the inception of the movie came about. And Peter Safran (Producer) was like, we've got to bottle and sell this."

