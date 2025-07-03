July 03, 2025 2:40 AM हिंदी

Dulquer Salmaan congratulates Vikram Prabhu for 'Love Marriage'; Says film is the exact pick me up one needs this season!

Dulquer Salmaan congratulates Vikram Prabhu for 'Love Marriage (Photo Credit: Dulquer X)

Chennai, July 2(IANS) Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan on Wednesday congratulated Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu for his outstanding performance in the recently released Tamil romantic comedy ‘Love Marriage’, saying, the film was the "exact pick me up" one needed this season.

Taking to his X timeline to compliment Vikram Prabhu, the grandson of the legendary Sivaji Ganesan, who plays the lead in the film, Dulquer said, " My brother @iamVikramPrabhu has hit it out the park with #LoveMarriage !! Do check it out everyone. It’s the exact pick me up you need this season ! Killing it mach."

Shanmuga Priyan, the film's director, was thrilled with Dulquer's appreciation and responded to his tweet.

He wrote, "Thank you so much @dulQuer sir. It means the world coming from you. So thrilled you enjoyed #LoveMarriage.. your words are the real pick-me-up for our whole team !! Much love to you sir."

The full-length family entertainer, which has a run time of 126 minutes, released on June 27 this year to good reviews.

The romantic comedy, which revolves around the funny developments that happen when a bridegroom who is 33 years old finally decides to get hitched and his family eventually finds a suitable alliance for him, has taken a strong opening, thanks to postive reviews from the critics.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Shanmuga Priyan had earlier said, “ This film will not only be about the late marriage issue but also about the relationship between the two families involved.”

Shanmuga Priyan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director for filmmaker Anand Shankar on the films ‘NOTA’ and ‘Enemy’, and as a co-director for film maker Ra.Karthik on the film ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’.

Sean Roldan, the current sensation in the Tamil music industry, has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Madhan Christopher. Bharath Vikraman is overseeing editing works and M. Murali is taking care of production designing. The film, laced with entertainment elements, is set against a rural backdrop.

The film has been produced by Rise East Entertainment in association with Assure Films.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

More austere than a monk: ML Mittal on PM Modi's early global journey

More austere than a monk: ML Mittal on PM Modi's early global journey

Shubman Gill slams hard-fought second hundred as Test captain, takes India past 300 on the opening day of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: Gill slams hard-fought second hundred as Test captain, takes India past 300 (ld)

MEA expresses concern over abduction of three Indian nationals in Mali

MEA expresses concern over abduction of three Indian nationals in Mali

Dulquer Salmaan congratulates Vikram Prabhu for 'Love Marriage (Photo Credit: Dulquer X)

Dulquer Salmaan congratulates Vikram Prabhu for 'Love Marriage'; Says film is the exact pick me up one needs this season!

Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli District Hospital gets NQAS certification

Chhattisgarh's Mungeli District Hospital gets NQAS certification

Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon Championship in London with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon Championship in London with husband Nick Jonas

Carlos Alcaraz dominates Oliver Tarvet to reach third round of men's singles of Wimbledon 2025 in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz dominates Tarvet to reach third round

Gautham Ram Karthik's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT – Running Out Of Time’ goes on floors (Photo Credit: PR)

Gautham Ram Karthik's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT – Running Out Of Time’ goes on floors

Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials

Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials

Rajasthan: Electricity connection to Hanuman Beniwal’s house disconnected over Rs 11 lakh pending dues

Rajasthan: Electricity connection to Hanuman Beniwal’s house disconnected over Rs 11 lakh pending dues