July 02, 2025 11:38 PM हिंदी

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz dominates Tarvet to reach third round

Carlos Alcaraz dominates Oliver Tarvet to reach third round of men's singles of Wimbledon 2025 in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon

London, July 2 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz produced a dominant performance on Wednesday to book his place in the third round at Wimbledon, defeating British qualifier Oliver Tarvet 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. After being pushed to five sets in his opening-round battle against Fabio Fognini, the Spaniard looked far more comfortable in his second match, showcasing his trademark power, variety, and confidence.

In their first head-to-head meeting, Alcaraz overwhelmed the World No. 733, breaking Tarvet’s serve six times and hitting 37 winners across two hours and 17 minutes. The 21-year-old’s victory extended his career-best winning streak to 20 matches and marked his 31st victory on grass, further cementing his status as a dominant force on the surface, as per ATP.

Following his first-round win over Fognini, Alcaraz became the fastest player in the Open Era to reach 30 grass-court wins. He has now won his last 16 matches at Wimbledon and continues his quest to defend the title he claimed in both 2023 and 2024.

Five-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz, seeded second, is chasing history as he aims to become only the second man—after Bjorn Borg—to win the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double in consecutive years. He is also looking to become just the fifth man to claim three Wimbledon titles in a row.

Despite the loss, 21-year-old Tarvet showed flashes of brilliance in what was his Grand Slam debut. The University of San Diego student, who came through qualifying, earned a first-round win over Leandro Riedi and managed to thrill the home crowd with a series of impressive passing shots in the second set. Ultimately, however, he could not match Alcaraz’s consistent intensity.

Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion in 2023 and 2024, now advances to face either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round. Having entered as a two-time defending champion, Alcaraz remains a strong favourite at Wimbledon.

--IANS

aaa/

LATEST NEWS

Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli District Hospital gets NQAS certification

Chhattisgarh's Mungeli District Hospital gets NQAS certification

Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon Championship in London with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon Championship in London with husband Nick Jonas

Carlos Alcaraz dominates Oliver Tarvet to reach third round of men's singles of Wimbledon 2025 in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz dominates Tarvet to reach third round

Gautham Ram Karthik's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT – Running Out Of Time’ goes on floors (Photo Credit: PR)

Gautham Ram Karthik's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT – Running Out Of Time’ goes on floors

Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials

Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials

Rajasthan: Electricity connection to Hanuman Beniwal’s house disconnected over Rs 11 lakh pending dues

Rajasthan: Electricity connection to Hanuman Beniwal’s house disconnected over Rs 11 lakh pending dues

‘Never imagined it would happen’, says Richard Kettleborough on overtaking idol David Shepherd as England’s most capped on-field Test umpire when he stands in second Test between West Indies and Australia in Granada. Photo credit: ICC

‘Never imagined it would happen’: Kettleborough on overtaking idol David Shepherd

Makers of Nithiin's 'Thammudu' release BTS video (photo credit: Nithiin X)

Makers of Nithiin's 'Thammudu' release BTS video

INDIA bloc to EC: Bihar voter revision risks fairness, may exclude poor

INDIA bloc to EC: Bihar voter revision risks fairness, may exclude poor

Diksha Dagar tees off at Irish with sights on Scottish and Women’s Open

Diksha tees off at Irish with sights on Scottish and Women’s Open