Gautham Ram Karthik's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT – Running Out Of Time’ goes on floors

Chennai, July 2 (IANS)Director Sooriyaprathap's sci-fi crime thriller, ‘ROOT – Running Out of Time’, featuring actor Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead, went on floors in Chennai with a traditional pooja ceremony on Wednesday.

Actress Bhavya Trikha plays the female lead opposite Gautham Ram Karthik in this film. While Gautham Ram Karthik will play the lead role, starring alongside him will be Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, best known for his performance in Stree 2.

Aparshakti Khurana will make his Tamil cinema debut with this project. His involvement has already raised expectations from the film.

Sooriyaprathap S, who is directing the film, is best known for his creative vision in Naalaiya Iyakkunar – Season 1 and his contribution as an associate director on 'Kochadaiiyaan', which featured Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Produced by Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb under the Verus Productions banner, ROOT is a fresh attempt at blending emotional depth with science fiction and crime thriller narrative.

Director Sooriyaprathap S said, “This film has been a passion project right from the scripting stage. The idea behind ROOT is to present a gripping crime thriller on a sci-fi backdrop, but with grounded, emotionally resonant characters."

Talking about Gautham Ram Karthik, the director said, "Gautham brings a powerful presence and depth to the role of a police officer. His commitment to the craft and fearless approach to challenging roles makes him the perfect anchor for this story."

He also went on to add,"We are also thrilled to welcome Aparshakti Khurana into Tamil cinema. He’s a brilliant performer with a strong emotional range and sharp screen presence. The dynamics between Gautham and Aparshakti in this film will be one of its highlights, and I truly believe audiences are in for something new and exciting.”

A spokesperson for Verus Productions, which is producing the film, said, "Verus Productions was born out of the desire to create authentic, impactful cinema. When Sooriyaprathap narrated ROOT, it was clear that this story could push boundaries. With Gautham’s riveting screen energy, Aparshakti’s entry into Tamil, and the director’s sharp vision, we’re confident this film will leave a mark.”

