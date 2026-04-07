New BCB president Tamim Iqbal chairs first official meeting

Mirpur, April 8 (IANS) Newly-appointed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal on Tuesday held his first official meeting with the Board’s ad-hoc executive committee at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, marking the beginning of a new administrative phase for Bangladesh cricket. The BCB is scheduled to hold its next board meeting in a few days.

The new BCB president, Tamim Iqbal, arrived at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium following the dissolution of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s previous leadership, after a probe found former chief Aminul Islam guilty of corruption during the last election.

Addressing the media after meeting the newly formed ad-hoc committee, Tamim stressed the urgent need to restore the board’s credibility. "I am sure you all understand that the damage to cricket's reputation over the last one and a half years must be corrected collectively," Iqbal told reporters.

He acknowledged that criticism would persist but emphasised a shared responsibility to rebuild pride in Bangladesh cricket. "There will be criticism regarding whether we perform well or not, but no one here wants cricket to remain at its current low point. We always want cricket to be a source of pride. Those who work or have worked at the BCB should take pride in saying they work here. I am not sure if that pride can currently be expressed, given the activities of the past one and a half years. We must restore that pride," he added.

Highlighting the importance of respect within the system, Tamim said, "Players must be respected, and every stakeholder must be respected. That will be our primary task. We will change for the better, not just in words. We will make mistakes, and our team may also make mistakes, but we will learn from them and continue to try. This is our main goal."

The ad-hoc committee has been tasked by the National Sports Council to conduct elections within 90 days, a responsibility Tamim said they would carry out with integrity. "We have been brought in with a responsibility to hold a free and fair election within three months. We will perform this duty with as much honesty as we can and as quickly as we can," he said.

On his own participation, he remained open-ended. "You would have to ask me personally (whether I will take part in the next election). I may choose to participate, or someone else may, or they may not. When a free and fair election is held, I will request everyone interested to participate."

Tamim also underlined the importance of inclusivity in the electoral process. "It will be a board election, including current board members, players, and organisers - everyone should participate. We aim to create an atmosphere where everyone can take part in the election."

Alongside overseeing elections, the committee will manage day-to-day operations. "Alongside this, we will obviously look into day-to-day activities; there are World Cup issues, as you know. We will do whatever is necessary regarding everything," he said.

The ad-hoc member, Tanzil Chowdhury, confirmed that Tamim will represent Bangladesh at the upcoming ICC meetings. "We have a representation from the cricket board in the ICC and ACC. Traditionally, and also by design and conduct, the President attends that. So, in our case, we have nominated our President, Tamim Iqbal. And alongside, since we are an ad-hoc committee - we are not an elected committee or board - the ICC has guided us that it would be good if the CEO is there as an ex officio position, and so we have approved that today as well," he said.

Meanwhile, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla extended his best wishes to Tamim Iqbal on being appointed the BCB president.

"Congratulations to Tamim Iqbal for becoming President of Bangladesh Cricket Board. His leadership as former cricketer will enhance the prospects of cricket in his country and overseas. @TamimOfficial28, @BCBtigers.

--IANS

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