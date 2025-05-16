Was never close friends with Arshad Nadeem, things won't be the same now: Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Ahead of the Diamond League meet in Rome, India’s javelin ace Neeraj Chopra addressed the recent controversy surrounding his association with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, setting the record straight on where things stand between the two star athletes. Chopra, India’s first Olympic gold medallist in track and field and reigning world champion, clarified that despite the mutual respect between the two on the field, he and Nadeem were never particularly close off it.

“I would like to clarify that I don’t have a very strong relationship with Arshad Nadeem,” Chopra said during a press conference. “We were never really close friends or something. But, because of this (India-Pakistan border tensions), it will not be like before.”

The athlete was referring to the backlash he and his family faced following the now-postponed NC Classic, a day-long javelin event that was set to be hosted in Bengaluru, where Nadeem had been invited.

Social media outrage erupted in the wake of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Many targeted Chopra online, questioning his patriotism and accusing him of fraternising with a Pakistani sportsperson at a sensitive time.

“The invitation to Nadeem was sent before the terror attack,” Neeraj reiterated, expressing his disappointment over the personal nature of the criticism. “It deeply hurt me and my family to be questioned like that.”

Chopra stressed that respect remains central to his worldview as an athlete. “If someone talks to me respectfully, I reciprocate. It doesn’t matter where they come from. Javelin is a small community, and while we all compete for our nations, we share mutual respect.”

On the performance front, Neeraj has entered a fresh phase in his career with legendary Czech javelin thrower Jan Zelezny—a three-time Olympic gold medallist and world record holder—now in his corner as coach.

This shift follows a successful four-year stint with biomechanics expert Dr. Klaus Bartonietz, under whom Chopra won both his Olympic and World Championship titles.

Chopra admitted that switching to Zelezny’s training regimen wasn’t easy. “Initially, it was a bit different…Jan’s style is very different from Klaus's. But after a few weeks, I really started liking it,” he said. "Jan’s presence helps not just with technique but also with mental strength. I’ve learned a lot about how to compete with a stronger mindset.”

The differences in their training philosophies meant adjustments were needed. “With Klaus, we would train in a certain pattern—throwing on one day, lifting on another. But with Jan, we do throw in the morning and lift (weights) in the afternoon. It took time, but it’s working now.”

Chopra also shared that he had dealt with a groin issue in the past but has remained injury-free in this current phase. “This time, I haven’t missed a single session. That’s a very good sign for me.”

The transition from Bartonietz, who was more than just a coach, to Chopra was emotional. “I worked with Klaus for 4-5 years. He was amazing. But he is 76 now, and he wanted to spend more time with his family,” Neeraj shared. “I told him I wanted to continue, but I also understood his decision. I’m very grateful for everything he helped me achieve.”

The 27-year-old Haryana star also explained why he prefers to train overseas, citing the distractions he faces back home.

“When I train in India, there are a lot of other commitments. But training in South Africa or Europe allows me to focus solely on preparation and competition.”

