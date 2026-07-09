Nepal Speaker invites Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for official visit

Kathmandu, July 9 (IANS) Nepal's Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dol Prasad Aryal, has extended an invitation to India's Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, to visit the Himalayan nation, Speaker Aryal's Secretariat said on Thursday.

Following a courtesy meeting between Speaker Aryal and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava in Kathmandu on Thursday, the Secretariat said in a press note that Aryal had invited Birla to visit Nepal.

Aryal informed the Ambassador that he had invited Birla, expressing confidence that the visit would further strengthen parliamentary engagement and bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

During the meeting, Ambassador Srivastava said that Speaker Birla is keen to visit Nepal. He also invited Speaker Aryal and Nepali lawmakers to visit India to study and observe the country's parliamentary practices.

Although parliamentarians from the two countries have regularly visited each other's countries, visits by the Speakers of the two parliaments have remained rare in recent years.

During the meeting, Aryal highlighted the close relations between Nepal and India, rooted in a shared civilisation, geographical proximity, and deep cultural and social linkages. He noted that bilateral relations have continued to expand through cooperation in trade, security, civil aviation, water resources, connectivity, and other sectors, while regular high-level exchanges have further strengthened the partnership.

Nepal's Speaker also highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral relations. He informed the Ambassador that a 10-member Nepal-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, led by Nepali lawmaker Bipin Acharya from the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party, has been formed following the constitution of the new House of Representatives to promote inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Speaker Aryal said the Indian Parliament remains an inspiration for Nepal's democracy.

"Nepal has always regarded the Parliament of India with the highest respect as a steadfast guardian of democracy. Throughout its distinguished history, it has played a significant role in upholding democratic values and principles," he said.

Aryal praised India for adopting digital parliamentary initiatives, including the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), and expressed Nepal's interest in learning from India's paperless parliamentary system and technology-enabled legislative practices.

The Nepali Speaker also thanked the Government of India for providing logistical support during Nepal's recently concluded general elections and reaffirmed that Nepal accords high priority to its relationship with India.

During the meeting, Ambassador Srivastava said parliamentary diplomacy and high-level political dialogue would help elevate Nepal-India relations, reaffirming India's commitment to continued cooperation with Nepal in trade, connectivity, energy, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

--IANS

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