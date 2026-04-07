Nepal Foreign Minister to attend Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius

Kathmandu, April 7 (IANS) Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal is set to participate in the ninth Indian Ocean Conference, scheduled to be held from April 10 to 12 in Mauritius.

India's Ministry of External Affairs, the India Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank, and the Government of Mauritius are jointly organising the conference — an annual flagship event held since 2016 that brings together global leaders and experts to deliberate on key regional and global challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Khanal will become the first Cabinet minister to travel abroad following the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah on March 27.

“Minister Khanal is scheduled to go to Mauritius later this week to attend the conference,” Lok Bahadur Poudel Chettri, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told IANS. “The ministry is making necessary preparations for the foreign minister’s participation in the conference.”

Chettri said the foreign minister is likely to address the conference, and the issues to be included in the address are being prepared. He is also expected to meet several counterparts from Asia and Africa.

The annual conference serves as an important international platform aimed at promoting regional cooperation and addressing both emerging and traditional challenges in the strategically significant IOR.

This year’s conference is being held under the theme 'Collective Stewardship for Indian Ocean Governance', which will guide discussions among heads of government, senior officials, private sector representatives, scholars, and policy experts, the India Foundation said on its website.

The key areas of focus include maritime security, economic development, environmental sustainability, and evolving geopolitical dynamics.

“The conference is expected to foster dialogue and collaboration among countries bordering the Indian Ocean, as well as major global powers with strategic interests in the region,” the foundation said.

Since its establishment in 2016, the forum has emerged as a significant venue for advancing regional cooperation. Countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman, and Singapore have played central roles in its proceedings.

Over the years, the conference has addressed a wide spectrum of issues, ranging from traditional security concerns such as naval power and territorial disputes to emerging challenges including climate change, natural disasters, and economic disruptions.

--IANS

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