Nepal floods cause $1.66 billion in direct physical damage: World Bank

Kathmandu, Oct 9 (IANS) The devastating floods that struck Nepal on August 26 caused an estimated US$1.66 billion in direct economic damage to physical assets, with infrastructure accounting for 83 per cent of the total, according to a World Bank report.

The World Bank’s estimate of physical damage is close to the figure reported by the Nepali government in its preliminary Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA), which put the damage at US$ 1.81 billion.

The RDNA additionally estimates US$ 883.32 million in losses beyond physical assets, bringing total disaster effects to approximately US$ 2.7 billion.

The World Bank’s Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE), included in the Nepal Development Update unveiled this week, estimated damage to infrastructure accounted for the largest share of damage, at US$ 1.38 billion (83 per cent), followed by residential buildings at US$ 185 million (11 per cent) and non-residential buildings at US$ 101 million (6 per cent).

The floods in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers caused extensive damage to hydropower projects, solar energy facilities, electricity transmission infrastructure and transport networks, with the energy sector, particularly hydropower projects, among the hardest hit.

The August 2026 floods affected 12 hydropower projects and one solar project, including 281.1 MW of operational capacity and 395.02 MW under construction.

Damage to transmission lines and substations also disrupted the transmission of 149.6 MW of electricity to the national grid, bringing the total affected capacity to approximately 430.7 MW, or 10.6 per cent of Nepal’s total installed hydropower and solar capacity at the end of fiscal year 2025-26, which ended in mid-July, according to the report.

The floods also damaged more than 55 km of the 82-km Rasuwa trade corridor, with 40 km completely destroyed. The disaster also damaged 37 motorable bridges and 68 suspension bridges. The corridor connects Kathmandu with the Rasuwagadhi border point with China in the north.

The cascading effects of the floods caused severe human losses along the affected corridor and beyond. As many as 1,455 people had been confirmed dead, while 5,285 remained missing following the disaster, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

According to the World Bank, damage was relatively localised, with the vast majority of physical impacts concentrated in three districts: Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading in central Nepal.

Rasuwa was the most affected district, accounting for US$ 1.07 billion (64 per cent) of total direct damage, followed by Nuwakot with an estimated US$ 551 million and Dhading with approximately US$ 39 million.

“The findings highlight the concentration of physical damage in a small number of districts and the disproportionate impact on infrastructure, underscoring the scale of the reconstruction challenge facing the affected areas,” the World Bank said.

According to the global development financier, the August 2026 floods highlighted the scale and complexity of disaster risks in Nepal’s Himalayan environment. The disaster also demonstrated how a single extreme event can trigger cascading impacts across sectors and geographical areas. Recovery, therefore, needs to go beyond restoring what existed before, the report said.

The World Bank said the traditional principle of “Build Back Better” remained relevant, but the August 2026 floods suggested that the challenge was broader.

“In some cases, simply rebuilding the same infrastructure in the same location to a higher engineering standard may not be sufficient. Nepal may need to build differently — based on a better understanding of risk, more careful decisions about location and design, greater redundancy in critical networks, stronger monitoring and early warning, and a more integrated approach to infrastructure development in the Himalayas,” the report said.

The aim should be not only to recover from the disaster but also to use the recovery process to reduce the consequences of future disasters, according to the World Bank.

--IANS

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