Nepal announces Rs 1.5mn relief for Gen Z protest martyrs amid historic political shift

Kathmandu, Sep 15 (IANS) In the aftermath of Nepal’s most intense youth-led uprising, the government has announced a relief package for the families of those who lost their lives during the Gen Z movement.

The decision was finalised in a Cabinet meeting held on Monday, with Home and Law Minister Om Prakash Aryal confirming that each martyr’s family will receive Rs 1.5 million in total compensation.

This includes Rs 1 million as direct financial support and Rs 500,000 to cover funeral and logistical expenses.

The Gen Z protests, which erupted on 8 and 9 September following a controversial government ban on 26 social media platforms, quickly escalated into nationwide unrest.

What began as peaceful demonstrations against censorship and corruption turned violent, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

The protests claimed 72 lives, including 59 protesters, 10 prisoners, and three police officers, while more than 1,300 people were injured.

As of now, 283 individuals remain hospitalised across the country.

Minister Aryal stated that the compensation will be distributed through the Ministry of Finance, coordinated by either the Home Ministry or the respective district administration offices.

In addition to financial aid, the government will provide free medical treatment to all injured individuals.

For those who died during the protests, transportation to their hometowns will be arranged, including helicopter services for remote regions.

The state will also assist with cremation ceremonies. The Gen Z movement has been widely recognised as a turning point in Nepal’s political landscape.

Fuelled by frustration over corruption, nepotism, and lack of economic opportunity, the protests were largely organised by young Nepalis under 30, many of whom coordinated through platforms like Instagram and Discord.

The movement’s decentralised leadership and rejection of traditional party affiliations marked a significant departure from previous uprisings.

In response to public pressure, Sushila Karki, former Chief Justice of Nepal, was appointed interim Prime Minister on September 14, becoming the country’s first woman to hold the post.

In her first national address, Karki declared all those killed in the protests as martyrs and pledged to uphold justice and accountability.

As Nepal begins to recover from the chaos, the government’s relief measures signal a step toward reconciliation, though the deeper demands for systemic reform remain unresolved.

