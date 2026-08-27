Neil Nitin Mukesh shares grandfather Mukesh’s cherished memories with Lata Mangeshkar on his 50th death anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh remembered his grandfather and legendary singer Mukesh on his 50th death anniversary with a heartfelt tribute.

Reflecting on his grandfather’s enduring musical legacy, Neil also shared cherished memories associated with Mukesh and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to Instagram, the ‘New York’ actor expressed how deeply honoured and proud he feels to be Mukesh’s grandson. Although he never had the opportunity to meet his grandfather, he said he grew up surrounded by his “divine voice,” music, memories and the remarkable legacy he left behind.

Sharing rare throwbacks, Neil wrote, “A lifetime of love. A legacy that will live forever. My beloved grandfather, the legendary Mukesh Ji, left us 50 years ago today… and yet, it feels like he is amongst us. I never had the privilege of meeting him in person, but I have grown up surrounded by his divine voice, music, memories and the incredible legacy he left behind.”

“I feel deeply honoured and immensely proud to be his grandson. To be able to carry his and my beloved father, @nitinmukesh9 Ji’s legacy forward is a blessing. Even after five decades, millions of fans continue to love, admire and celebrate Mukesh ji, is a feeling beyond words. Mukesh Ji’s voice was never just a voice. It became an emotion. A feeling. A part of people’s memories, their love stories, their joys, their heartbreaks and their lives. To all your fans across the world, I am eternally grateful to you for keeping Mukesh Ji alive.”

The actor added, “Every song you listen to, every memory you cherish and every voice that continues to sing his songs keeps his spirit alive. Keeps the “Mukesh Pariwaar” moving forward You have made him immortal and given us a lifeline forever. With eternal pride , gratitude and humility, I shower my love and respects to all his fans, the beloved film fraternity and all our sisters and brothers of the media world. Mukesh ji will always be one who had to leave this world, yet never truly leave the hearts of those who loved him. He is ….Forever !! #mukesh #forever #music #legend.”

The carousel of photos featured glimpses of Mukesh from his younger days, including pictures with his son, singer Nitin Mukesh. One of the photos also showed Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar singing on stage. The final picture featured Neil Nitin Mukesh posing with his family. He was seen standing alongside his parents, Nitin Mukesh and his mother, in a cherished family moment.

Mukesh, one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated playback singers, passed away died on August 27, 1976. Five decades later, his soulful voice and iconic songs continue to remain cherished by generations of music lovers.

--IANS

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