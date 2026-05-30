Neil Bhatt talks about performing on ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’, ‘Bijuriya’ with Shambhavi Singh

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actor Neil Bhatt and his ‘Parshuram’ co-star Shambhavi Singh were seen shaking a leg on 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' from “Bad Newz”, Sonu Nigam’s “Bijuriya” and an impromptu “Lungi” dance at Star Parivaar’s fun segment.

Neil said in a statement: “Shalini and I performed as a couple on Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from Bad Newz, and apart from that, we also did a group performance on Bijuriya and many other tracks throughout the show. One of the most fun moments for me happened completely unexpectedly.”

“During a task, a prop was revealed, and it turned out to be a lungi, which instantly reminded everyone of Parshuram and his signature look.”

Neil said he wasn’t even part of that segment, but the moment he saw it, he jumped in and did an impromptu dance on the song “Lungi Dance”.

“Everyone had a great laugh, and it became a really memorable moment. It was wonderful getting to interact and have fun with so many other stars from the Star Parivaar. I hope fans enjoy watching their favourite stars as much as we enjoyed being a part of it,” concluded the actor.

Talking about the show “Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram”, it is the official Hindi remake of the Bengali TV series “Parshuram – Ajker Nayok,” which follows an undercover agent named Parashuram, who for the world, is a next-door family man. He oscillates between his dual lives.

Talking about Neil, he first starred in the dance reality show titled Kaboom, where he won first place. He debuted with Arslaan in 2008.

He became well-known with appearances in serials such as 12/24 Karol Bagh and Gulaal where he played the character of Abhinav Tarneja and Kesar.

He has played many challenging roles, one of them being Zakir in Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actor was also seen in Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi. In 2018, he portrayed the negative role in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. He shot to further fame after he portrayed DCP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

“Fashion Ke Rang, Rishton Ke Sang” will air on Star Plus on June 1.

--IANS

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