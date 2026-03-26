Neha Sharma finds bliss in the first whiff of morning coffee

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma finds joy in the simplest of moments, saying there’s nothing quite like the aroma of the first cup of coffee in the morning.

Neha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a slice of her daily routine, revealing how the comforting smell of freshly brewed coffee sets the tone for her day. She posted a video of her making some coffee in the machine at early in the morning at 6.00 AM.

Calling it unbeatable, the actress wrote as the caption: “That first coffee smell filling the room in the morning... nothing beats it.”

Neha has appeared in several films including Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), Solo (2017) and Tanhaji (2020). She made her web debut with the series Illegal in 2020 and has also been part of the short film Kriti and Vikalp, where she played the title roles.

She made her debut in 2007 with Chirutha, a Telugu-language action drama film directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film also marked the debut of Ram Charan.

It also stars Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sayaji Shinde. The story follows Charan, a young man on a mission of vengeance against Mattu Bhai, a crime lord responsible for the deaths of his parents. This film is an unofficial remake of Swept Away directed by Guy Ritchie.

She was last seen in the streaming series ‘36 Days’ in which she essayed the role of a femme fatale with deep secrets. The show also starred Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai.

It was directed by Vishal Furia, and is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show ‘35 Days’. ‘36 Days’ was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The show is available to stream on Sony LIV.

Neha will next be seen in Sanjog a Punjabi film. The actress had last year shared a string of pictures from her time shooting in Himachal Pradesh. Her post offered a scenic journey from behind-the-scenes moments on set and stunning views of snow-capped mountains to the breathtaking panorama from her hotel room.

She also included heartwarming videos of the film crew celebrating after wrapping up, along with snapshots of vibrant herself and local flowers that added a touch of charm to her experience.

“Which team are you on - Pahadon wali Maggie ya chai? #schedulewrap #sanjog #highupinthesky,” she wrote as the caption.

“Sanjog” is a Punjabi film, which also stars Jassi Gill, and Happy Raikoti. The movie is directed by Harish Gargi.

--IANS

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