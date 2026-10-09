Neha Dhupia talks about Sanjay Kapoor’s support during her ‘Julie’ days

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Neha Dhupia recalled her early days in the industry and talked about her experience while shooting for the 2004 film Julie with Isha Koppikar. The actress shared that having her mother around on the sets was an important part of those early years, but she was always kept away from the actual work environment.

Sanjay and his wife Maheep Kapoor joined Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their show Double Date.

Talking about how Sanjay would make her mother feel comfortable on the sets, Neha shared: “My mom used to be on sets but wo Kabhi kamre se bahar aati nahi thi. Aisa nahi hai unko invite nahi kiya jata tha, and she doesn't need any invitation but it was always about keeping me away, and just cocooned in the atmosphere in which I have to work.”

“Sanjay (Kapoor) was very nice He was doing the balancing act between the director,producer and going to attend my mom and making her feel comfortable.”

(“My mom used to be on the sets, but she would never come out of the room. It’s not that she wasn’t invited, and she doesn’t need any invitation, but it was always about keeping me away and just cocooned in the atmosphere in which I had to work.)

(Sanjay was very nice. He was doing the balancing act between the director, producer, and attending to my mom, making her feel comfortable.”)

Neha and Sanjay had previously worked together in Qayamat: City Under Threat.

Talking about Julie, the erotic film produced by N. R. Pachisia and directed by Deepak Shivdasani. The film stars Neha Dhupia, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Yash Tonk, Sanjay Kapoor and Achint Kaur.

The film follows Mihir, an influential businessman, who falls in love with Julie, a prostitute. When he proposes marriage, she hesitates to accept his proposal because of her profession and grim past.

--IANS

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