Neglect, hardship define life in remote Bengal village; residents hope for change

Naxalbari (West Bengal), April 14 (IANS) Life in the remote village of Hatighisa in Naxalbari region of West Bengal continues to be marked by neglect, lack of basic amenities, and growing frustration among residents, who say development has largely bypassed their area.

Villagers allege that despite repeated promises, little has changed on the ground.

Basic infrastructure such as proper drinking water supply, healthcare facilities, schools, and road safety measures remain inadequate or entirely absent, forcing people to live under difficult conditions.

Speaking to IANS, a local woman recounted the daily struggles faced by residents.

She said that earlier there was no proper arrangement for drinking water, and villagers had to depend on nearby rivers and waterfalls to meet their needs.

While some minor improvements have been made over time, she claimed they fall far short of what was promised.

She also expressed disappointment over unfulfilled assurances by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that although the leader had once visited a nearby area and reportedly promised to adopt the village, visible development has remained limited.

She said, "Mamata Didi has not come here. Earlier, she had come nearby and said she would adopt this village. She had promised to install tubelights along the entire road, Only a few tubelights have been installed along the road after much difficulty. Many areas still remain poorly lit, raising safety concerns, especially for women."

Another resident, who works as a driver, echoed similar concerns.

He highlighted the absence of quality education and healthcare facilities in the region, saying that there is not even a good school for children or a reliable hospital for medical emergencies.

"There are many problems here. There is no proper development work in the state as far as we can see in this area. We do not want such a government. We want a government that provides good education and builds good hospitals," he said.

Hatighisa lies in the Naxalbari belt, a region historically significant for the peasant uprising led by Kanu Sanyal.

While the area once symbolised political awakening and resistance, many locals now say that their present reality is defined by poverty, unemployment, and lack of opportunities.

Residents also raised concerns about women's safety, poor connectivity, and limited livelihood options, which they say have further compounded their hardships.

Many families continue to rely on daily wage labour or small-scale work to sustain themselves.

Despite the challenges, there remains a sense of hope among villagers.

People say they are looking for a change as the West Bengal Assembly polls approach.

However, life in Hatighisa remains a daily struggle, with residents waiting for promises to translate into tangible development on the ground.

--IANS

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