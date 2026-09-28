Defence Secretary meets US Congressional delegation, discusses deepening defence cooperation

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday held discussions with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Representative Brian Mast on deepening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with a particular focus on advancing defence industrial and technological cooperation.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Defence took to X and posted: “Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives, led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Their discussion centred around the evolving India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with special emphasis on defence industrial and technological cooperation.”

Last week, as part of the Exercise “Yudh Abhyas 2026,” contingents of the Indian Army and the US Army trained side by side across multiple platforms and operational scenarios, sharpening interoperability and deepening mutual understanding of each other’s tactics, techniques and procedures.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said that the bilateral military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' reflected the strength of the defence partnership between both countries.

Gor made the statement after witnessing US and Indian forces training together during the exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

"Impressive to see US and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership: trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what US Army and Indian Army are achieving together," Gor posted on X.

According to the Indian Army, participating contingents from both countries were training through coordinated drills, synchronised battle procedures and combined-arms employment during the exercise, which strengthened mutual understanding, operational coordination, confidence and the ability to operate together across diverse battlefields.

"Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 witnessed enhanced interoperability between the Indian Army and US Army, achieved through integrated training across mountainous and desert terrain. From small-arms firing and artillery engagements to long-range weapon systems and attack helicopter operations, both armies trained through coordinated drills, synchronised battle procedures and combined-arms employment," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X.

"The exercise strengthened mutual understanding, operational coordination, confidence and the ability to operate together across diverse battlefields. From Shared Training to Shared Capability - Building a Stronger Partnership," it added.

--IANS

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