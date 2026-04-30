Neetu Kapoor says 'Always in our hearts' as she remembers Rishi Kapoor on his death anniversary

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) It has been 6 years since celebrated Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor left for the heavenly abode. Remembering her late husband on his death anniversary on Thursday, actress Neetu Kapoor uploaded a candid throwback photo of the couple on social media.

The photo showed Rishi Ji and Neetu sitting next to one another, simply smiling at the camera. "Always in our hearts (sic)," read the text on the photo.

Rishi Ji and Neetu's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also used social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late father. Posting a portrait of Rishi Ji on her official Instagram account, Riddhima shared, "Until we meet again. I'll keep celebrating you, loving you and missing you, always (sic)."

For those who do not know, Rishi and Neetu first bumped into each other back in 1974 on the sets of their movie "Zehreela Insaan". Their relationship, which commenced as colleagues, slowly transformed into love.

After being in a relationship for some time, these two finally ended up tying the knot in 1980. The couple welcomed a girl, Riddhima, in 1980, followed by a boy, Ranbir, in 1982.

During their tenure, Rishi and Neetu have been paired in several projects such as "Doosara Aadmi", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Besharam", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Zinda Dil", "Amar Akbar and Anthony", "Anjane Mein", "Dhan Daulat", "Khel Khel Mein", and "Do Dooni Chaar", to name just a few.

Unfortunately, Rishi passed away on 30th April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He was 76 at the time.

Rishi's last film, "Sharmaji Namkeen", was left incomplete. Later, veteran actor Paresh Rawal stepped in to finish the incomplete portions.

Talking about Neetu's upcoming projects, she will soon be seen playing a crucial role in the upcoming family entertainer, "Daadi Ki Shaadi", which will also mark the Bollywood debut of Riddhima.

--IANS

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