Neetu Chandra says journey from Bihar to Hollywood took time: No time for airport looks, focused on work instead

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Neetu Chandra, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, has opened up about her journey from being a simple girl in Bihar to Hollywood.

The actress highlighted that her focus has always been on meaningful work rather than other razzmatazz and ‘unnecessary’ superficial aspects of stardom.

Addressing the perception around her taking a break, she clarified, “I didn’t take any break. I keep looking for good films. It takes time.”

She added, “You don’t realise that a girl who comes from Bihar, it must have taken so much time for her to reach Hollywood, coming from nowhere.”

Reflecting on her journey, she added, “I am standing at that place again today where I am able to meet you all again. I don’t have time for airport looks. I have time to focus on my next project. I invest my time in choosing the right work so that I can always bring something meaningful to the audience.”

Talking about her struggles, Neetu elaborated, “It takes a lot of time. You have to realise that it takes a lot of strength to stand alone. A girl from a middle-class joint family travelling the world and reaching here, it is not easy to fight alone.”

Neetu further emphasised that her purpose in life and on the work front has always been clear. “My purpose of life, my goal, has always been to keep doing good work and continue receiving the love of the audience. I am here because of that love.”

Talking about Neetu Chandra, the actress is known for films like Garam Masala, Traffic Signal and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! amongst others. She is now all set to share screen space with Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming movie Khalnayak 2.

–IANS

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