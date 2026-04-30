April 30, 2026 11:18 AM हिंदी

Neetu Chandra questions Bhojpuri industry's future, urges filmmakers to make at least one decent movie

Neetu Chandra questions Bhojpuri industry's future, urges filmmakers to make at least one decent movie

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Neetu Chandra, has uncanned a box of worms, as she spoke unreservedly, without holding back about the current state of Bhojpuri cinema.

The actress, stating that the industry lacked a future in its present form, needed immediate change.

In a recent exclusive conversation with IANS, when Neetu was asked about what she feels about the future of the Bhojpuri industry, the actress said, “There is nothing in Bhojpuri cinema. What future? Who is making films, how many are releasing, which theatres are running them, and where is the OTT presence? What industry is this?”

Neetu Chandra further urged filmmakers to focus on meaningful narratives that represent society in a better light and bring dignity to the industry.

Making a strong appeal to the Bhojpuri filmmakers, she said, “I request all Bhojpuri filmmakers to at least make one film in their lifetime that their family can sit and watch with respect. At least we can proudly tell people that even if 100 bad films were made, at least one very good movie too existed.”

She also added that while other regional industries have evolved and even reached global platforms, Bhojpuri cinema has failed to create meaningful content.

“Marathi, Gujarati, and even Konkani films are going to the Oscars today. There is a balance in every industry where both commercial and good films exist,” she said.

Neetu further pointed out that audiences across sections deserve better content. “Even those who work all day and watch films in the evening deserve good cinema. With due respect to every audience, filmmakers should also take responsibility.”

On the work front, Neetu will be seen in the upcoming movie Aakhri Sawaal that also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sameera Reddy and others.

The film is presented by Nikhil Nanda and Dhanraj Nathwani, produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand.

–IANS

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