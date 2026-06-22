NEET-UG 2026: A triumph of coordination, commitment and credibility

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The successful conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 stands as one of the most remarkable examples of administrative coordination and national commitment in recent years.

More than 20 lakh medical aspirants appeared for the examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, making it one of the largest and most closely monitored examinations ever conducted in the country.

What unfolded on June 21 was far more than an examination. Many analysts are of the view that the successful conduct of the exam demonstrated how India's institutions can come together with a singular purpose of ensuring that every deserving student receives a fair opportunity to pursue their dreams.

Undoubtedly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) was at the heart of this massive effort. It successfully organised the re-examination within a record 37 days. It goes without saying that NTA faced an enormous challenge after the earlier examination was cancelled amid concerns about irregularities. There is no doubt that the agency responded with determination and transparency. The agency also displayed a commitment to restoring trust in the examination process.

This achievement was not, at the same time, the work of the NTA alone. Experts say that it was all a "Team Bharat" effort that involved multiple ministries, government departments, security agencies, state administrations and educational institutions. Thousands of dedicated officials worked tirelessly.

Officials say that the scale of the operation was massive and extraordinary. Nearly seven lakh officials, including examination staff, police personnel, observers, and administrators, were mobilised across the country. According to information, more than 95,000 examination rooms were monitored through over 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras. Likewise, more than 51,000 signal jammers were deployed to eliminate the possibility of electronic malpractice.

According to experts, security arrangements reflected the seriousness with which the government approached the examination. Aadhaar-based biometric verification, facial authentication, two-layer frisking, extensive CCTV surveillance, and real-time monitoring through command-and-control centres ensured that the examination was conducted with integrity and transparency, say experts.

Experts say that the arrangements helped strengthen the confidence of the public. Students were reassured that merit alone would determine success.

The Ministry of Education provided leadership and oversight throughout the process. Support also came from a wide range of institutions that included the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and several banking partners. Such a massive coordination across departments demonstrated the strength of India's governance ecosystem.

The role of State Governments was equally admirable. It was ensured that examination centres were equipped with drinking water, shaded waiting areas and refreshments. Moreover, ambulances and emergency medical support were also put in place. Free transportation facilities were arranged for candidates in various states. Experts pointed out that these measures transformed a national protocol into a compassionate, student-centric exercise.

Care extended to candidates with special needs was also one of the most inspiring aspects of the re-examination. Officials informed that more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities were provided with the necessary support and accommodations.

Similarly, special arrangements were also made for around 81 candidates who were facing serious medical conditions. Among them were students recovering from road accidents and those undergoing intensive medical treatment, including chemotherapy.

These young aspirants were given every possible opportunity to appear for the examination, irrespective of whatever challenges they were facing. It reflects the human side of public administration. It also demonstrates a deep commitment to inclusivity.

What was seen was police personnel helping candidates reach the correct centres on time. Moreover, transport authorities arranged special services. Administrative staff worked relentlessly to address disruptions stemming from bad weather conditions and other challenges.

Perhaps the strongest endorsement of the arrangements came from the candidates themselves. Students from various parts of the country acknowledged the improved security measures. Efficient management at examination centres was also lauded by them. Students were heard appreciating the “orderly conduct of the examination and the fairness of the process”. For thousands of aspirants who had faced uncertainty following the earlier controversy, the re-examination offered a fresh start and renewed confidence.

The successful conduct of the exam showcased what can be achieved when institutions work with a shared purpose, say experts. What was also on display was the dedication of public servants, educators, security personnel, and countless others who remained focused on safeguarding the aspirations of millions of young Indians.

Many say that June 21 will be remembered not merely as an examination day but as a day when India's robust administrative machinery rose to an extraordinary challenge and delivered. The NTA, government agencies, state administrations, and all stakeholders involved deserve appreciation for their commitment, professionalism, and tireless efforts.

“For more than 20 lakh students, the examination was about a question paper. For Team Bharat, it was about ensuring fairness, trust, and opportunity. And together, they made it possible,” say analysts.

--IANS

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