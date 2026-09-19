Neeraj Chopra wishes India's Asian Games contingent for strong performance in continental event

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) India's Javelin star Neeraj Chopra extended his wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

India has sent a 499-member athlete contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Games with the aim of bringing laurels to the country. India won an unprecedented 107 medals at the 2023 Asiad, and the aim will be to keep the strong momentum in 2026 despite the contingent being trimmed from the 655 that represented India at the Hangzhou Games.

Neeraj, the two-time reigning Asiad gold medallist, will be missing the Aichi-Nagoya Games due to his recent ligament tear in his ankle, but wished the Indian team a strong showing in the continental showpiece.

"All my best wishes to Team India at the Asian Games 2026! I’m sure they will all make us proud," Neeraj wrote on X.

Neeraj was eyeing competing at the Asian Games, but an ankle ligament tear ended his season in heartbreak. He also missed out on the Diamond League finals due to the issue despite having qualified for the event.

"After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne. Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season," Neeraj had written on social media late last month.

"It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey. My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger. Thank you all for the love and support," he highlighted.

Neeraj is India's highly decorated athlete in track and field, having won everything under the sun. He is a two-time Olympic medallist with a gold and a silver around his neck. The Haryana-born has also won the Diamond League final, the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games too.

--IANS

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