July 06, 2026 9:28 PM हिंदी

Neelam Kothari reveals how she is related to Farah Khan

Neelam Kothari reveals how she is related to Farah Khan

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Neelam Kothari revealed how she is related to director and choreographer Farah Khan.

As Farah paid a visit to Neelam and her actor husband Samir Soni's Mumbai house for her famous food vlogs on YouTube with cook Dilip, she revealed that while they are technically cousins, they are not related by blood.

"Let me tell everyone. Neelam and me are related. No one knows this. We are cousins. But not by blood. Neelam's mother's sister is my aunt," revealed Farah.

"My aunt Mona is married to her uncle. Saroj uncle," Neelam went on to explain further.

Farah also recalled how she went to Hong Kong to teach Neelam dance during her debut movie.

"When Neelam came to Hong Kong for the first time, my aunt sent me to teach her. I used to do dancing and breakdancing. I was sent to teach her. I didn't teach her anything. She taught me because she was doing jazz ballet."

"I remember you taught me Michael Jackson's steps. Moonwalk. All those Michael Jackson steps," Neelam recalled.

Farah further shared that many years after that, she choreographed a song for Neelam for a movie called 'Laat Saab' with Jackie Shroff."

Coming to Neelam and Samir's extremely filmy love story. Samir was previously married to model Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar. However, only six months into their marriage, the couple decided to go their separate ways.

In the meantime, this was also Neelam's second marriage. She had previously tied the knot with industrialist, Rishi Sethia, back in 2000. Neelam and Rishi also got divorced within a few years of marriage, stating ‘irreconcilable differences.

Later on, Neelam was even reported to be romantically involved with actor Bobby Deol.

After all the ups and downs in their love life, these two eventually ended up finding each other.

--IANS

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