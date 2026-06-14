NECO Master Blaster women storm into Vidarbha Premier League 2026 final

Nagpur, June 14 (IANS) The NECO Master Blaster Women’s team secured their spot in the Vidarbha Women’s Premier League (VPL) 2026 final with a hard-fought four-wicket win over Orange Tigresses in the Eliminator at VCA Civil Lines Ground.

Batting first, Orange Tigresses posted a competitive 144/4 in 20 overs, highlighted by captain Disha Kasat’s 69 off 54 balls, including seven boundaries and three sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Riddhima Maradwar supported with a steady 48 off 43 balls, helping to establish a strong platform.

NECO bowlers controlled the scoring, preventing the opposition from accelerating in the final overs.

In response, NECO Master Blaster Women reached the target with two balls remaining, finishing at 147/6 in 19.4 overs. The chase was anchored by Shivani Dharne and Ashwini Deshmukh, who played mature, pressure-filled innings. Dharne scored 52 off 46 balls, and Deshmukh added an important 51 from 46 deliveries, with their partnership keeping NECO on track despite regular wickets.

The match took a late twist after both key batters were dismissed, but Arya Gohane delivered a crucial cameo, scoring an unbeaten 24 off just 10 balls, including two fours and two sixes. Her aggressive, international-style approach shifted the momentum strongly in NECO’s favour and helped seal the victory.

For Orange Tigresses, Janhvi Ranganathan impressed with two key wickets, and the fielding unit also contributed important breakthroughs. Still, NECO kept their composure in the final moments to secure the win.

With this victory, NECO Master Blaster Women advance to the VPL 2026 final, where they will compete against India Warriors on Sunday for the championship trophy.

The team has had an impressive run in the tournament. Earlier, team owner Anand Jayaswal had praised the side’s run, saying, “Superb. It’s a very good feeling. Last year, didn’t go our way but this year they are dominating on the field. We are very happy and proud of the way they are playing, whether it is batting, bowling, or fielding.”

--IANS

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