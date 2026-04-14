Nearly 100 pc Indian firms eye global expansion, risk appetite up despite geopolitical tensions

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Around 100 per cent of Indian companies are planning to expand globally and are increasingly willing to take calculated risks despite rising geopolitical tensions, according to a new report.

According to a survey conducted by HSBC, 98 per cent of Indian firms plan to increase cross-border trade and investment over the next five years which is the highest among all markets surveyed even as global uncertainty persists.

Meanwhile, 94 per cent of Indian respondents said they are more willing to take calculated risks than they were five years ago, compared to a global average of 87 per cent, the report said.

The report further highlighted that 86 per cent of senior leaders and institutional investors in India are repositioning their strategies for the long term, while 95 per cent believe economic volatility has become a permanent feature of the global landscape.

More than 9 in 10 respondents (91 per cent) said they have recalibrated their capital allocation strategies in response to heightened uncertainty, and 94 per cent are actively increasing deployment in high-growth markets.

Domestic firms also displayed the most expansionary cross-border outlook globally, with 86 per cent expecting their overseas capital deployment to increase over the next three years, compared to a global average of 73 per cent.

Around 93 per cent of respondents said cross-border flows are likely to become more regional in nature, the report added.

According to Ajay Sharma, Head of Banking, HSBC India, “The findings signal a fundamental recalibration in where growth will be created and how it will be captured.”

Sharma added that with strong domestic growth momentum, expanding international ambition, and deepening connections with new and existing corridors, India is emerging as one of the most dynamic forces in global trade and investment.

In terms of preferred markets, the UAE (58 per cent) and Saudi Arabia (45 per cent) emerged as key destinations for Indian businesses, while the UK was cited by 56 per cent of respondents and North America by 43 per cent.

However, India ranked highest among surveyed markets, with 71 per cent citing AI and data infrastructure as a key driver of market exposure decisions, 20 percentage points above the global average.

In addition, 98 per cent of respondents believe digital assets will fundamentally reshape capital markets over the next decade, while 49 per cent expect global markets to operate primarily on digital infrastructure by 2035, the report said.

--IANS

ag/na