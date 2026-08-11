Maharashtra TET paper leak: Police training institute owner arrested in Solapur

Bhiwandi, Aug 11 (IANS) Police in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi have arrested Prakash Pawar, director of a Solapur-based Police Training Institute, in connection with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper leak case, officials said on Tuesday.

With Pawar's arrest, the total number of people arrested in connection with the case has now reached 16, as the Bhiwandi Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe into the examination irregularities and the network behind the paper leak.

The TET examination in Bhiwandi was cancelled after the question paper was leaked.

The case is being investigated by the Bhiwandi Police SIT, which has been examining the involvement of individuals across several states.

A few days ago, police had arrested Vijendra Gupta, who has been identified as the alleged main mastermind in the case.

The investigation initially led police to accused persons in Delhi, Agra and Bihar. However, as the probe progressed, investigators discovered links to Maharashtra as well, prompting them to examine the role of people connected with examination and competitive-exam training activities in the state.

After Pawar's name emerged during the investigation, police detained him and questioned him regarding his involvement. He was subsequently placed under arrest, DCP Pawan Bansod of Zone 2, Bhiwandi, confirmed.

According to police, Pawar operates a training institute in Solapur that provides coaching and preparation for several competitive examinations, including recruitment examinations for the police. Investigators found that Pawar had allegedly provided documents belonging to some students to individuals who had already been arrested in the case.

Police are now investigating the circumstances under which the students' documents were handed over and the purpose for which they were allegedly shared.

Investigators are also examining whether Pawar had any direct or indirect links with other individuals accused in the paper leak case.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the TET question paper leak. The investigation remains focused on establishing the complete chain of people involved in the irregularities and determining how confidential examination material was accessed and circulated.

Police are also examining financial transactions, student-related documents and other evidence that could shed light on the alleged examination racket.

Investigators are expected to look into whether the arrested accused benefited financially from the alleged leak and whether more people were involved in the operation.

Earlier, on June 27, the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) abruptly cancelled the TET 2026 examination that had been scheduled for June 28.

The decision came after a joint raid conducted by Bhiwandi Police exposed a question paper leak just a day before the examination was due to be held across the state.

The examination was scheduled to take place at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra. Council officials said the decision to postpone the examination was necessary to ensure complete transparency and fairness for all candidates appearing for the test.

The cancellation and subsequent postponement of the TET examination left more than 4.28 lakh candidates uncertain about their examination schedule and future prospects, triggering widespread anger and concern among aspirants across Maharashtra.

According to an official release, intelligence agencies had received confidential information in the early hours of June 27 indicating that a group of individuals in Bhiwandi, in Thane district, had gained unauthorised access to the TET question papers.

Following the information, the police launched an operation that led to the exposure of the leak and subsequently triggered a wider investigation into the network suspected of being involved in the circulation of the examination material.

--IANS

sd/