Sreenath Bhasi’s time-travel thriller Orijinal's teaser released

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) Six leading Malayalam directors have released the teaser of director Ramees's eagerly awaited time-travel thriller 'Orijinal', featuring actor Sreenath Bhasi in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Popular Malayalam directors Anwar Rasheed, Chidambaram, Tharun Moorthy, Dominic Arun, Salim Ahmed and Krishand released the teaser through their respective social media handles with the caption, “It’s TIME to TRAVEL to the world of ORIJINAL.”

The teaser takes audiences deeper into the film’s unusual world of time travel, fantasy, humour, thrills and emotions. The teaser was unveiled through Think Music’s official YouTube channel.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse into the time-bending world of ‘Orijinal’, with Sreenath Bhasi appearing in two distinct looks, immediately raising questions about the connection between the characters and the film’s central premise. His dialogue, “Ini nammade samayaa,” is among the teaser’s standout moments, while the visuals hint at unexpected events triggered by shifts in time.

Having already generated curiosity with its unconventional title and the question of whether it is “Original” or “Orijinal”, the film continues to build intrigue around its premise.

Sources close to the unit say that the title itself offers a clue to the film’s exploration of time, reality and the boundaries between them. Blending time travel with fantasy, humour, thriller elements and emotional moments, ‘Orijinal’, sources claim, will look to deliver a distinctive cinematic experience to audiences.

Produced under the banners of MAZ Media and Ziku Films, the film has been written and directed by Ramees, with Harshad serving as co-producer.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Sreenath Bhasi, alongside Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Rajesh Madhavan, Saaf Boi, Binu Pappu, Femina George, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Gokulan, Aneesh G, Salim Hassan, Dinesh Prabhakar, Rajesh Paravoor, Shameer (Chooral), Subin Tarzan, Arun Pradeep, Lala Malappuram, Stini Francis, Haris Saleem and Viru Vivek in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by Electronic Kili and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Cinematography for the film is by Fahad Fatli and art direction is by Arshad Nakkoth and Rejeesh K. Surya. Visual effects is by Mindstein Studios and Ashra Mohammed has served as the film's Executive Producer. The film has sound design by Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan M of Sync Cinema.

--IANS

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