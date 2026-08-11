Sayani Gupta calls her maiden US feature film debut ‘Arya’ ‘glorious gift from the universe’

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta, who is all set to make her debut in international cinema with Arya, has called the feature film a ‘glorious gift from the universe’.

Sayani took to Instagram, where she shared a snippet from deadline.com about the film and said that this is what she has “been upto”.

She captioned the post: “This is what I’ve been upto. Firsts are always special. But this one, one of the most beautiful things to have happened. In & As, I guess.. @arya__film is one glorious gift from the universe.”

As the screenshot shared by Sayani on Insatgram from deadline.com, Sayani will make her U.S. feature film debut in Arya. The principal photography taking place in Duluth, Minnesota.

Written and directed by Neil Tuli, Arya follows Arya Sinha. She is a disciplined piano teacher from a prestigious Indian conservatory, who reluctantly takes an assignment in northern Minnesota, hoping to rescue a struggling band program, as well as fuel her career ambitions back home.

Per the synopsis, as she clashes with her chaotic new environment, Arya is forced to let go of control, confront her hidden insecurities, and embrace a new vision of cess.

Arya is Tuli's feature directorial debut. He has held strategy roles at both Netflix and Illumination.

The film is also produced under his banner American Haathi, alongside Pallavi & Keertana Sastry (Land of Gold) from Adda G Productions. Sayani is known for her work in Delhi Crime and Axone.

Sayani’s latest includes the ultimate season of “Four More Shots Please!” and “Delhi Crime Season 3”.

“Four More Shots Please!” follows the story of four unapologetically flawed women (two in their 30s and two in their early 20s) as they live, love, make mistakes and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and shots of tequila in millennial Mumbai. It also stars Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo.

Meanwhile, ‘Delhi Crime’, it stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure.

The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India’s law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

--IANS

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