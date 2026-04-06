NDA will form government in Tamil Nadu amid ‘wave of change’: Maha CM Fadnavis

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), April 6 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asserted that a strong “wave of change” is sweeping across Tamil Nadu in favour of the NDA, expressing confidence that the alliance will form the next government in the state.

Addressing media persons in Madurai after filing the nomination of BJP candidate Raama Sreenivasan, Fadnavis described him as a “young and promising leader” with considerable experience in public service.

“We have just filed the nomination of our candidate, Raama Sreenivasan. I can clearly see that there is a wave of change in Tamil Nadu. This time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our NDA partners, we will form the government in Tamil Nadu. Our candidate will surely win this constituency,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin over his “dabba engine” remark, Fadnavis said the people of the state would give a befitting reply through the vote.

“People have seen the misrule of the DMK. Almost 75 per cent of its Cabinet faces criminal charges. There is deep-rooted corruption. Women, senior citizens, and children are not safe. Cases of child sexual abuse have doubled in the last four years, and people see a nexus between the DMK and such elements. Therefore, people will give the answer by voting the NDA to power,” he alleged.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also raised concerns over the state’s financial condition, claiming that Tamil Nadu was heading towards a “debt trap”.

“Tamil Nadu has been one of the most promising states of our country, but under the DMK government, it is now burdened with huge debt. The total debt has crossed Rs 10 lakh crore, and the debt-to-GDP ratio has gone beyond 30–33 per cent, which is alarming,” he said.

On the three-language policy, Fadnavis emphasised the need for unity while respecting linguistic diversity.

“We are one people, one nation. We should take pride in our own language, and at the same time, respect other languages of our country too,” he said, reacting to the DMK’s opposition to the policy.

Referring to the recent Karthigai Deepam lamp-lighting row, he accused the DMK government of interfering with age-old traditions for vote bank politics.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis visited the renowned Meenakshi Amman Temple and offered prayers. He was accompanied by BJP candidate Raama Sreenivasan during the visit.

Later, the Maharashtra Chief Minister also held a roadshow in Madurai in support of the BJP candidate, seeking votes for the NDA in the upcoming Assembly elections.

--IANS

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