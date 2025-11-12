November 12, 2025 6:15 PM हिंदी

Bihar: NDA starts election victory celebration; 500 kg laddus, 5 lakh rasgullas ordered

Bihar: NDA starts election victory celebration; 500 kg laddus, 5 lakh rasgullas ordered

Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) As Bihar awaits the results of the Assembly elections, celebrations have already begun within the NDA camp, buoyed by exit polls projecting a victory for the ruling alliance.

In Patna, preparations for laddus and a massive feast are underway. BJP state executive committee member Krishna Singh Kallu has placed an order for 500 kilograms of laddus, which are being prepared with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar placed in front of the large cooking pan.

Workers say they have hung a lemon and the chilli nearby to ward off the evil eye, and in a considerate touch, have used less sugar to make the sweets suitable for diabetic supporters.

“Exit poll results are the reward for the hard work of the people of Bihar and our dedicated party workers,” Kallu said.

“This time too, the NDA will form the government once again,” he said.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Anant Singh’s family members have announced plans to host a grand feast for 50,000 people in Patna.

Preparations are taking place at the residence of his wife, Neelam Devi, where workers are busy organising logistics for the massive gathering.

Reports suggest that five lakh rasgullas and gulab jamuns are being prepared for the occasion.

The Mokama Assembly team is also planning a special event on November 14, the day of vote counting, to which all NDA workers, supporters, and well-wishers have been invited.

Despite the close contest predicted in some constituencies, the NDA appears confident and upbeat.

The celebratory mood in Patna reflects the alliance’s belief that it will return to power when the results are declared.

Invitations are being sent to workers, too. The invitation states, “Your arrival will be our honour, we are eagerly awaiting to welcome you.”

This message has created an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the workers of Anant Singh.

Anant Singh is currently in judicial custody in the Dularchand murder case.

--IANS

ajk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka Chopra shares favourite Hindi words of husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares favourite Hindi words of husband Nick Jonas

On Aryan’s birthday, Vivek Oberoi shares how director developed 6 pack abs after being inspired by SRK

On Aryan’s birthday, Vivek Oberoi shares how director developed 6 pack abs after being inspired by SRK

Gujarat cabinet congratulates CM Patel for farmer-friendly relief packages

Gujarat cabinet congratulates CM Patel for farmer-friendly relief packages

Pakistan formally entrenches military dominance within constitutional framework: Report

Pakistan formally entrenches military dominance within constitutional framework: Report

Yuvan Shankar Raja sings in G V Prakash's music for Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' (Photo Credit: G V Prakash/X)

Yuvan Shankar Raja sings in G V Prakash's music for Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi'

Shuttler Jerlin Jayaratchagan to be India’s flag bearer in the Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo, Japan,

Deaflympics 2025: Shuttler Jerlin Jayaratchagan to be India’s flag bearer in Tokyo

Actor Pavish’s new film titled 'Love Oh Love' (Photo Credit: G V Prakash/X)

Actor Pavish’s new film titled 'Love Oh Love'

India A completes intensive preparatory camp ahead of Rising Stars Asia Cup tournament

India A completes intensive preparatory camp ahead of Rising Stars Asia Cup tournament

India 'mother of democracy', steadfast source of inspiration: Botswana President (Ld)

India 'mother of democracy', steadfast source of inspiration: Botswana President (Ld)

Farman Haider show ‘Jagadhatri’ helped him realise his childhood dream

Farman Haider show ‘Jagadhatri’ helped him realise his childhood dream