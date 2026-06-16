'Recognition for all Indians': NDA leaders hail PM Modi's Slovak honour

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) A day after Slovakia conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the Central European nation, NDA leaders described it as a "recognition for crores of Indians".

Talking to IANS, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan termed PM Modi as the "pride of the nation".

He asserted that PM Modi becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Slovakia is an important step towards strengthening the economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

Addressing reporters, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said: "Prime Minister Modi has been bestowed the highest honour by Slovakia, and has been similarly honoured by 32 other countries. It is a recognition of India’s prestige and that of the 1.5 billion people of India."

Union Minister and Republican Party of India-Athawale chief Ramdas Athawale said PM Modi receiving such an honour is a "proud moment" for the country.

Echoing a similar view, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas President Chirag Paswan said: "This is a matter of pride for all of us. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is honoured with the highest civilian awards by different countries, the recognition is not just for an individual or the Prime Minister of the country, but for all Indians."

BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the award is a reflection that Prime Minister Modi's work is being widely appreciated across the world, and that his leadership is being recognised globally.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only a highly popular leader within India but also enjoys strong credibility across the world. In global politics and geopolitical systems, Prime Minister Modi is playing an important role. This is why, during his recent visit to Slovakia, the country conferred its highest national honour upon him."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak added: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured by several major countries with their highest civilian awards, which proves that he is one of the most popular leaders in the world. This honour is not only of Prime Minister Modi but of 140 crore Indians.”

National President of Jamiat Himayatul Islam, Maulana Qari Abrar Jamal, also called it an "honour for the whole nation".

"I believe that today the country is in the hands of strong leadership, and there could not be a better time for India's progress and development. The entire world is looking towards India, and no one can stop the nation from becoming a 'Vishwa Guru' (global leader)," the cleric told IANS.

---IANS

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