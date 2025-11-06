NDA empowered Jeevika Didis, Cong-RJD would have stolen this money, says PM Modi

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a campaign trail for the second phase of Bihar elections, spotlighted the double-engine government’s roadmap for the state’s development, including the setting up of semiconductor units and also noted the 'groundworks' being done over the years to facilitate the same.

Addressing his second public gathering in Bhagalpur on Thursday, PM Modi blasted the RJD-Congress combine for ‘looting’ the state and its residents of their wealth and prioritising their own welfare above the people.

PM Modi said the Nitish government has provided Rs 10,000 assistance to each of the more than 1.40 crore women to open their own businesses, but had there been a Grand Alliance in power, they would have stolen this money and kept it in their own coffers.

He said that the NDA government has created Jeevika Didis, Lakhpati Didis and linked them to the banking mainstream by opening Jan Dhan accounts and added that none of such schemes were initiated during their decades-long rule.

“Narendra Modi got Jan Dhan accounts opened for his sisters. Nitish ji's government is directly depositing Rs 10,000 into sisters' accounts to start new jobs. So far, this money has reached the accounts of 1.40 crore sisters,” he said.

“Imagine if Bihar's most corrupt family and the country's most corrupt family, who is out on bail, had been in power, then this money wouldn't go into sisters' accounts, it would end up in the safes of Congress and RJD leaders,” he added.

Reiterating ‘Congress ki Kanpatti par katta’ charge for stealing the Chief Ministerial post, the Prime Minister said that there was an ugly fight within the Grand Alliance and it’s out in the open.

“You see RJD posters everywhere in the city, but have you seen any poster of Congress ‘naamdar’ -- a reference to Rahul Gandhi. Even if there is one, you won’t find it unless you scan through a magnifying glass. Similarly, in Congress rallies, they refrain from taking names of RJD leaders,” he pointed out.

Further hitting out at the 'opportunistic' alliance, the PM said that those who are fighting against each other for their political interests can never do any good for Bihar.

He also blamed the RJD and Congress for dividing the people of Bihar on caste and religious lines.

“Congress can never wash its hands of the Bhagalpur massacre, and this stain will stay with the party like the Sikh massacre. It’s because of their policies that the people of Bihar were forced to migrate to other states,” he stated.

--IANS

mr/dpb