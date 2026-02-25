Suresh Wadkar’s daughter Ananya on ‘O’ Romeo’ singing debut: Grew up on Vishal Bhardwaj’s music

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Ananya Wadkar, daughter of Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar, made her singing debut with the song ‘Vaada Hai’ from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer “O’ Romeo” and said she has grown up listening to Vishal Bhardwaj’s music, and getting the opportunity to croon for him feels like a dream come true.

Ananya, who is a singer and sitarist trained in Hindustani classical music, spoke about her experience working with Vishal Bhardwaj.

She said: “I have grown up listening to Vishal sir’s music, and getting the opportunity to sing for him truly feels like a dream come true. He is incredibly specific about the nuances and embellishments in a composition, yet he gives you immense freedom to explore and find yourself within the song.”

“To be able to emote and express in my own style while performing his music is a deeply liberating experience,” Ananya concluded.

‘Vaada Hai’, her debut playback song, has already begun winning hearts with its purity, emotion, and effortless classical influence. She has also lent her voice to the reprise version of ‘Vaada Hai’ and performed another song titled ‘Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye’ for the film, a track that not has not been featured on the official album.

Apart from playback singing, Ananya is also an integral part of The Gen Next Collective, a band of young artists striving to carve out their own musical identities while proudly acknowledging their lineage.

“We are all incredibly proud of where we come from," Ananya said.

She added: “But we also want the world to see who we are, our sound, our emotions, and the stories we wish to tell through our music.”

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, "O’Romeo" is based on Hussain Zaidi’s novel "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld, the project follows the story of Hussain Ustara, a raw, and emotionally conflicted gangster. “O’Romeo” is a love story based in the 1990s that is also full of action and gangsters. The film is set in the post-independence underworld of Mumbai.

With Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles, the film released on February 13.

