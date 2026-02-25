February 25, 2026 10:04 AM हिंदी

Suresh Wadkar’s daughter Ananya on ‘O’ Romeo’ singing debut: Grew up on Vishal Bhardwaj’s music

Suresh Wadkar’s daughter Ananya on ‘O’ Romeo’ singing debut: Grew up on Vishal Bhardwaj’s music

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Ananya Wadkar, daughter of Padma Shri Suresh Wadkar, made her singing debut with the song ‘Vaada Hai’ from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer “O’ Romeo” and said she has grown up listening to Vishal Bhardwaj’s music, and getting the opportunity to croon for him feels like a dream come true.

Ananya, who is a singer and sitarist trained in Hindustani classical music, spoke about her experience working with Vishal Bhardwaj.

She said: “I have grown up listening to Vishal sir’s music, and getting the opportunity to sing for him truly feels like a dream come true. He is incredibly specific about the nuances and embellishments in a composition, yet he gives you immense freedom to explore and find yourself within the song.”

“To be able to emote and express in my own style while performing his music is a deeply liberating experience,” Ananya concluded.

‘Vaada Hai’, her debut playback song, has already begun winning hearts with its purity, emotion, and effortless classical influence. She has also lent her voice to the reprise version of ‘Vaada Hai’ and performed another song titled ‘Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye’ for the film, a track that not has not been featured on the official album.

Apart from playback singing, Ananya is also an integral part of The Gen Next Collective, a band of young artists striving to carve out their own musical identities while proudly acknowledging their lineage.

“We are all incredibly proud of where we come from," Ananya said.

She added: “But we also want the world to see who we are, our sound, our emotions, and the stories we wish to tell through our music.”

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, "O’Romeo" is based on Hussain Zaidi’s novel "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld, the project follows the story of Hussain Ustara, a raw, and emotionally conflicted gangster. “O’Romeo” is a love story based in the 1990s that is also full of action and gangsters. The film is set in the post-independence underworld of Mumbai.

With Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles, the film released on February 13.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Trump claims US 'obliterated' Iran’s nuclear program, ended wars

Trump claims US 'obliterated' Iran’s nuclear program, ended wars

Danny Denzongpa turns 78, friend Jackie Shroff celebrates with song ‘Sun Sun Kasam Se’

Danny Denzongpa turns 78, friend Jackie Shroff celebrates with song ‘Sun Sun Kasam Se’

Two ancient nations open a new chapter: Israel's leading daily on PM Modi's visit

Two ancient nations open a new chapter: Israel's leading daily on PM Modi's visit

Trump hails tax cuts, border win; seeks voters ID and AI push

Trump hails tax cuts, border win; seeks voters ID and AI push

Rajashree Thakur relives ‘Saat Phere–Saloni Ka Safar’ days as she bumps into Sharad Kelkar

Rajashree Thakur relives ‘Saat Phere–Saloni Ka Safar’ days as she bumps into Sharad Kelkar

Sensex, Nifty post strong gains led by recovery in IT stocks

Sensex, Nifty post strong gains led by recovery in IT stocks

India joins US in abstaining on UNGA resolution backing Ukraine ceasefire

India joins US in abstaining on UNGA resolution backing Ukraine ceasefire

Leverkusen advance to Champions League last 16 after controlling Olympiacos

Leverkusen advance to Champions League last 16 after controlling Olympiacos

Ameesha Patel gets stuck in New York snowstorm, ‘makes the most’ of the situation

Ameesha Patel gets stuck in New York snowstorm, ‘makes the most’ of the situation

'35 million people said PM of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement': Trump's new claim

'35 million people said PM of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement': Trump's new claim