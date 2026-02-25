Nani’s ‘Aaya Sher’ from 'The Paradise' unleashes pure adrenaline!

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) The makers of director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', featuring actor Nani in the lead, have now released the first single from the film 'Aaya Sher' to mark the birthday of actor Nani.

Nani, who thanked everyone for the love they had shown on his birthday, shared the link to the first single 'Aaya Sher' from Paradise. He wrote, "Thank you to each one of you for showering such immense love on me and raising me as your own. With gratitude, presenting you #AayaSher #TheParadise. When two mad boys get on a mission. This is how it explodes. @anirudhofficial @odela_srikanth."

The song has been set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander, who unleashes a roaring blend of tribal percussion and gritty electronic layers, creating a soundscape that feels primal, dangerous, and thunderously alive.

Kasarla Shyam’s lyrics, built around the arrival of the “Sher,” throb with hunger, dominance, and raw territorial force- an anthem sculpted for a king who rises from the shadows. Popular Telangana folk singers Addula Jangireddy and Akunoori Deviah supercharge the track with their fierce, earthy vocals, pushing the energy to its peak.

Nani’s transformation is arresting — he sports a radically different look and sports a swag that immediately catches the viewer's attention. With long flowing braids (jadal), a thick beard, and a blazing red blazer thrown over a rugged, bare-chested frame, he cuts a striking figure- half warrior, half icon. It’s a look soaked in grit, rebellion, and the swagger of a leader shaped by dust, fire, and survival.

Sudhan Master’s choreography amplifies the madness. Nani doesn’t dance, but he detonates. The hook step, the single-foot moments, the floor moves- everything is engineered for viral domination. Each movement erupts from the character’s core, chaotic yet rhythmic, raw yet commanding. Right from the moment he arrives with biryani handis to the final frame where he sits like an emperor on his throne, every beat is designed to amplify his presence. His entry commands attention, and his exit seals his dominance.

For the unaware, 'The Paradise' has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

Srikanth Odela made his directorial debut with 'Dasara', which featured Nani in the lead. The film garnered critical acclaim and became a box office success, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. Now, Odela and Nani have teamed up again for 'The Paradise'.

Well known Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal too is a part of 'The Paradise'. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had welcomed actor Raghav Juyal on board the film's unit last year. Also, actor Raghav Juyal, who is basking in the success of of 'Bads of Bollywood', has already announced that he will be changing his look for the film.

The film is to release on August 21 this year in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

