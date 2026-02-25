February 25, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

Kangana Ranaut asks to stay away from ‘zombies who roam without emotional intelligence’

Mumbai Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently advised people to “stay away from zombies”, saying many are “roaming around without any ambitions or emotional intelligence.”

Sharing a note on social media, Kangana wrote, “I don’t usually give gyan but just in case you need to read this …

1. no matter how smart or successful you are if you need an upgrade in life, look for those who are smarter than you and sincerely admire them, if possible seek their company.”

She added, “2. every one looks normal from the outside but lots of zombies are roaming around without any ambitions or emotional intelligence, stay away from those who make you feel apologetic for being successful / gorgeous/kind. There is no shame in not having any friends. Don’t expect extraordinary behaviour from ordinary people.”

The actress concluded, “3. lastly own your story, don’t see yourself from others eyes, look at yourself like you are your own child and now say honestly what do you really desire for yourself. Be kind to yourself there is a reason for your existence, you are meaningful. Hare Krishna ”

The actress, apart from her acting skills, is sksi known for her outspoken views, and often shares motivational and philosophical thoughts with her followers through her posts on social media.

On the professional front, Kangana made her Bollywood debut with Gangster and has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more two decades. She rose to stardom with Queen in 2013, which established her as a leading force in female-centric cinema. Her movies like Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns, along with films such as Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga proved her acting prowess.

In recent years, Kangana has also inclined towards politics and made a surprising shift. As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the actress is currently serving as a Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

–IANS

rd/

