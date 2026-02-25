Sunny Deol gets goofy and playful with his ‘furry’ companion

February 25, 2026 10:04 AM हिंदी

Mumbai Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood star Sunny Deol on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse of his softer side as he was recently seen getting goofy and playful with a puppy, whom he lovingly called as “Ellie the teddy bear.”

The actor known for his otherwise intense and no-nonsense on-screen persona, appeared to be relaxed and cheerful in the adorable video that he shared on his social media account.

In the clip, Sunny is seen seated and cradling a small brown ‘Cockapoo’ puppy in his arms. The furry little companion is seen seated comfortably nestled against him, and in a playful mood throughout the video.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote: “Ellie my teddy bear.”

On the professional front, Sunny Deol is all set to team up with actor Vijay Varma for a high intensity action thriller. The film blends powerful action with a gripping, layered storytelling.

A source close to the development revealed, “Sunny Deol and Vijay Varma are coming together for a high-octane action thriller that promises both intensity and scale”.

“It’s an interesting casting coup as the duo has never worked together before. The project blends powerful action with a gripping, layered story, and with Sunny and Vijay joining hands, it's going to be an exciting watch for the audience”, the source added.

Sunny Deol was last seen in the hit movie Border 2, which was a sequel to gis 1999 superhit Border. The movie along with Sunny Deol also starred Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in titular roles. The Ghatak actor is now gearing up for ‘Lahore 1947’, ‘Gabru’, and a significant portrayal of Lord Hanuman in ‘Ramayana’.

–IANS

rd/

