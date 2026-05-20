Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s vacation has a ‘Melodi’ connection. Find out how

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Nayanthara is presently enjoying a fun family vacation with her director husband Vignesh Shivan and their two sons- Ulagam and Uyir in the Vatican City, Rome.

It is the same city where Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday morning. The highlight was PM Modi gifting a packet of Melody toffee to Meloni, which went viral, breaking the internet.

Coming back to Nayanthara, she shared some romantic pictures with her husband Vignesh on her official Instagram handle.

In one of the photos, the lovebirds were seen walking the streets of the Vatican hand-in-hand.

Vatican City, despite being located within the city of Rome, is an independent sovereign state. It serves as the administrative centre of the Catholic Church.

We could also see Vignesh with his arms around his ladylove in one of the clicks.

In some of the other snaps, Nayanthara and Vignesh were lovingly holding their little ones in their arms, along with giving them a peck on the lips.

"Us from our favourite city...The VATICAN CITY...Surrounded by pure love & divine blessings (sic)," the 'Jawan' actress wrote the caption.

Nayanthara looked as beautiful as ever in a stylish black dress, while Vignesh kept it casual in cargo pants and a shirt, with a white t-shirt underneath.

For those who do not know, Nayanthara and Vignesh reportedly fell for one another on the sets of the 2015 Tamil film, "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan".

After being in a relationship for many years, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram.

The dreamy nuptials were attended by some of the biggest names from the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, and Atlee, to name just a few.

Later, on September 22, 2022, the couple entered the next chapter of their lives as they welcomed twin boys, Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan, via surrogacy.

--IANS

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