Parle Products says 'thank you' after PM Modi gifts its toffees to Meloni

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Melody maker Parle Products Pvt Ltd on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking its toffee to the global stage.

An X post by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, showcasing a packet of Melody gifted by PM Modi, went viral during the day, breaking the internet.

Parle Products took to its social media accounts to thank PM Modi.

"Thank You Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Parle Melody to the global stage. A proud moment for all of us at Parle Products to see an Indian favourite being shared across borders," Parle Products posted on social media platform X.

Parle Products also shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "Sweetening relationships since 1983."

In the clip shared by Meloni, she is heard saying, "Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift, a very, very good toffee," before the two leaders smile and jointly say, "Melody."

The video took social media by storm and has now created a record of sorts in terms of views and public engagement.

As per the latest social media metrics, the video of the duo sharing a lighter moment has crossed 100 million views within a few hours of the ‘melody toffee’ moment, when PM Modi handed over a pack of popular chocolates to the Italian PM.

PM Modi gifting ‘very very good toffee’ to Giorgia Meloni broke the internet as the netizens went gaga over it and couldn’t stop talking about it. As the video circulated online, it went viral, evoking global interest and dominating social media trends. In fact, names like 'Parle', 'Melody' became the most searched terms on Google and X.

Interestingly, the melody moment also drove up the share price of Parle Industries, with its stock price hitting the upper circuit, though it has no connection with the company that makes Melody chocolates. It’s the Parle Products, an unlisted company that manufactures confectionery and chocolates besides biscuits and poppins.

—IANS

na/