March 24, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

Naxal insurgency hit hard: 256 Maoists killed, 1562 surrendered​ in 2025

Naxal insurgency hit hard: 256 Maoists killed, 1562 surrendered​ in 2025 (Photo: IANS)

Raipur, March 24 (IANS) Security forces have delivered a crippling blow to the Naxalite movement in 2025, with official figures revealing massive gains in the fight against left-wing extremism across central and eastern India. ​

The data paints a picture of a rapidly weakening Maoist outfit, marked by heavy losses in encounters, mass surrenders, and the elimination of key leadership. ​

According to the latest statistics received from police and security personnel, they engaged in 99 fierce encounters with Naxalites throughout the year. ​

In these operations, 256 Naxals were killed, while 884 were arrested. ​

In a major morale booster for the forces, a record 1,562 Naxalites surrendered. Security teams also seized 645 weapons and recovered as many as 875 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the militants.​

The operations, however, came at a cost; 23 jawans were martyred in the line of duty. ​

Naxalites, in retaliation, killed 46 innocent civilians during the year. Compounding the setback for the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the last one-and-a-half years have seen the elimination of more than twenty top Naxal leaders, severely disrupting the group’s command structure. ​

Prominent casualties include: Madvi Hidma and Madvi Hidma alias Santosh – both Central Committee members, Baswaraju, who was General Secretary and Politburo member, Jayaram alias Chalapati, Vivek alias Prayag Manjhi, Narsimha Chalam alias Gautam, Gajarala Ravi, Modhem Balkrishna alias Bhaskar, Sahdev Soren alias Prayag, Raju alias Katta Ramchandra Reddy, Kosa alias Kadri Satyanarayana Reddy, Ganesh alias Chamaru Dada – all Central Committee members. ​

Several Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee Members (DKSZCM) were also neutralised, including Sudhir alias Sudhakar, Kuhadami Jagdish, Renuka alias Bhanu, Jangu Naveen alias Madhu, Mundugula Bhaskar Rao, Randhir, Neeti alias Nirmala, Rupesh, Joganna, Dasru, and Raju. ​

Other key losses include Bhaskar (Macheriyal DVC Secretary) and Renuka (Central Regional Bureau Press Team member). ​

These figures signal a sharp decline in the Naxalite organisation’s operational capacity and ideological hold.​

With hundreds of cadres either eliminated, arrested or choosing to surrender, and its top decision-making bodies shattered, the once-formidable Maoist network appears to be on the back foot. ​

Officials view the 2025 campaign as a turning point in India’s long battle against Naxalism, bringing renewed hope for peace and development in the country’s most affected tribal regions.

​--IANS

sktr/dan

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