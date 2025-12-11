Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his journey from blink-and-miss cameo in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ to leading roles

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) One of Hindi cinema’s most compelling performers, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey in the industry has been nothing short of inspiring. From early character roles in films such as ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Shool’ and ‘Jungle’ to a blink-and-miss appearance in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’, and now leading projects with ease, the actor looks back and simply calls it a “good and fun” ride.

As fans applaud Siddiqui’s remarkable career trajectory, IANS questioned the actor on how he perceives his evolution - from a tiny role to becoming a widely respected talent. “It has been a good journey, and a fun one too," said Nawazuddin while talking to IANS.

“People have seen my graph over the years, but what matters most to me is how I see it. I am happier when I do films like “Raat Akeli Hai”, where there is experimentation.” He added, “As an actor, you must keep exploring different forms. Recently, Thama*l was released, and I believe I have done differently in different movies.”

Citing his 'Raat Akeli Hai' co-star Chitrangada Singh's example as a versatile actor, Nawazuddin said, “Look at Chitrangda, she has done films like 'Aatma', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', and 'Housefull', all completely different spaces, and that's exactly what actors should do.”

He further elaborated, “An actor should never confine himself to one zone. You have to keep experimenting and discovering new aspects of yourself.” Talking about the actor's upcoming project, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to star in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, the shadow-drenched crime thriller, is directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen essaying the role of Inspector Jatil Yadav, who walks back into the darkness, even more intuitive than before, and with the same tenacity to get to the core of truth.

The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun Bajpai, Revathy Asha Kelluni, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Priyanka Setia, Shridhar Dubey, and Akhilendra Mishra. 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders' will stream on 19 December on Netflix.

