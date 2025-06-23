Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrates 13 years of ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) As his film ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ clocked 13 years in Hindi cinema, acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrated the moment with a picture posing alongside its director Anurag Kashyap.

Nawazuddin took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself alongside Kashyap. The two are standing on a sidewalk, back-to-back, with a tree between them.

“Celebrating 13 years of Gangs Of Wasseypur,” Nawazuddin wrote as the caption.

“Gangs of Wasseypur”, an epic gangster crime film, released in 2012. Centered on the coal mafia of Dhanbad, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance between three crime families, the film stars Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the major roles. Its story spans 68 years from 1941 to 2009.

It has gained a large cult following over the years due to its dark humor, experimental soundtrack, and its realistic filmmaking style.

Nawazuddin, who studied at the National School of Drama, had minor roles in films such as Sarfarosh , Shool, and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

The actor first gained recognition for his role in Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday and the Gangs of Wasseypur duology. Further success came for his supporting roles in The Lunchbox, Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He went on to gain critical acclaim for his roles in Raman Raghav 2.0, Raees, Mom, and Manto. He has also starred in two Emmy-nominated series, Sacred Games and the British McMafia.

Nawazuddin’s latest work includes “Costao”, a biographical crime drama film directed by Sejal Shah. It also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore, Hussain Dalal, and Mahika Sharma. Set in the 1990s, the story followed Costao Fernandes, a Goa customs officer who sacrificed everything to dismantle a major gold smuggling operation.

He will next be seen in “Section 108.”

