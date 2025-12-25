December 25, 2025 11:16 AM हिंदी

Navi Mumbai International Airport commences operations (Lead)

Navi Mumbai International Airport commences operations (Lead)

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) -- India’s newest Greenfield airport -- began commercial operations on Thursday (Christmas Day).

During the initial launch period, passengers will benefit from services operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, connecting Mumbai to 16 major domestic destinations.

In the first month, NMIA will operate for 12 hours -- between 08:00 hours and 20:00 hours -- handling 23 scheduled daily departures. During this period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour.

IndiGo commenced operations from NMIA and its first flight arrived at NMIA from Bengaluru in the morning, with first departure to Hyderabad shortly thereafter. Initially, IndiGo will be connecting NMIA to over 10 key destinations across the nation.

Air India Express said it inaugurated services from NMIA, with direct flights to Bengaluru and Delhi. The first Air India Express flight from Navi Mumbai International Airport operated to Bengaluru.

Akasa Air’s inaugural flight departed from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and arrived at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Also, its inaugural flight from NMIA departed and arrived at Delhi Airport. Akasa Air will operate scheduled flights connecting Navi Mumbai with Goa, Delhi, Kochi and Ahmedabad.

NMIA is India’s newest Greenfield airport. In the first month, NMIA will operate for 12 hours -- between 08:00 hours and 20:00 hours -- handling 23 scheduled daily departures.

Starting February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding to 34 daily departures to meet the increasing needs of the MMR.

NMIA is conducting comprehensive Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trials in collaboration with all stakeholders, including security agencies and airline partners.

NMIA is a public private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 per cent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) holds the remaining 26 per cent.

The inauguration of NMIA by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8 set the stage for a carefully phased operational rollout, prioritising passenger safety, reliability, and comfort from day one.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

India takes key steps in science research and innovation amid govt push in 2025

India takes key steps in science research and innovation amid govt push in 2025

Rasika Dugal rings in Christmas cheer with a cozy vacation alongside husband Mukul Chadda

Rasika Dugal rings in Christmas cheer with a cozy vacation alongside husband Mukul Chadda

Navi Mumbai International Airport commences operations (Lead)

Navi Mumbai International Airport commences operations (Lead)

Gold and silver bring cheers for investors, 2026 outlook strong

Gold and silver bring cheers for investors, 2026 outlook remains strong

Pakistan fuelling religious extremism in Bangladesh to avenge 1971 defeat, claims Sindhi leader

Pakistan fuelling religious extremism in Bangladesh to avenge 1971 defeat, claims Sindhi leader

Chitrangda Singh on first quarter of 21st century: This is when my life as an actor started

Chitrangda Singh on first quarter of 21st century: This is when my life as an actor started

Have the makers of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Parasakthi' approached the CBFC's Revising Committee? (Photo Credit: Dawn Pictures/X)

Have the makers of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Parasakthi' approached the CBFC's Revising Committee?

Noah Schnapp says child actors need therapy

Noah Schnapp says child actors need therapy

Anil Kapoor is ‘truly overwhelmed and grateful’ for outpouring of birthday wishes

Anil Kapoor is ‘truly overwhelmed and grateful’ for outpouring of birthday wishes

Air India Express flight takes off as Navi Mumbai International Airport begins operations

Air India Express flight takes off as Navi Mumbai International Airport begins operations