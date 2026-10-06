Navi Mumbai Airport expands inflight catering capacity with 'TajSATS' ahead of winter season

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Tuesday said that its dedicated inflight catering facility -- operated by aviation catering company TajSATS -- is prepared to support growing airline operations ahead of the Winter 2026-27 schedule, which runs from October 25 to March 27, 2027.

Located within the airport precinct, the flight kitchen currently serves more than 40 departing flights daily and has the capacity to produce up to 7,500 meals a day.

Moreover, the facility can be expanded to produce 15,000 meals daily as airline movements and passenger traffic increase.

"As NMIA expands its airline network, it is important that our supporting infrastructure grows with it," said Subhash Murikenchery, Chief Airport Officer, Navi Mumbai International Airport.

"The TajSATS flight kitchen gives airlines the flexibility to meet rising demand and enhances the culinary experience for passengers,” he added.

The facility features production infrastructure, refrigeration systems and operational processes designed to respond to changes in airline schedules and demand.

Its location within the airport precinct is intended to facilitate meal delivery to departing aircraft.

NMIA said the facility provides local meal-uplift capabilities for international carriers operating to and from India, offering airlines an additional catering option closer to their point of departure.

“Approximately 40 per cent of international carriers operating from India rely on back catering from their own flight kitchens. NMIA’s inflight catering infrastructure has been developed to support this requirement, alongside the catering needs of domestic carriers,” according to the airport.

The catering infrastructure at NMIA has been developed to support those requirements alongside the needs of domestic carriers.

In addition, the facility offers catering services for both domestic and international airlines and can accommodate a range of dietary requirements, including special meals, allergen-sensitive menus and halal meals.

NMIA said the kitchen complies with food safety and quality standards including Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), ISO 22000 and regulations of India's Food Safety and Standards Authority.

TajSATS -- which has operated in the aviation catering sector for more than four decades -- also runs the flight kitchen at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The airport said the facility is already operational and designed to scale in line with future growth in airline connectivity and passenger volumes.

--IANS

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