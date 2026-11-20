New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday rejected allegations of religious discrimination in the non-selection of pacer Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI of the Indian cricket team, saying that no one in the country was discriminated against or denied opportunities on the basis of religion.

He said this after Congress MP Imran Masood's remarks that cricketer Mohammed Siraj was not selected in India's playing XI for the first Test match against New Zealand, because of his identity and religion.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said opportunities should be determined by merit and talent rather than a person's religion or caste.

"No one in our country is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of religion. Opportunities should be based on merit and talent. No work is assigned or denied by looking at a person's religion or caste. Even thinking along these lines is not right," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the Union Minister said the government believed in the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that we are all one and that our goal is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. We believe in the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. So, why should there be any need to divide people on the basis of caste or religion?" he added.

Reacting to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Pakistan, Rijiju urged him to refrain from making statements against the country, whether within India or abroad.

"I would just request him not to make statements against the country, whether inside India or abroad. That is all I want to say," the Union Minister said.

Rijiju also highlighted the importance of spreading the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji across the world, saying that his messages of brotherhood, peace and service were relevant to the entire world.

"It is the responsibility of all Indians to take Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message to people across the world. His core messages of brotherhood, peace and service need to reach not just India but the entire world," he said.

The Minister said the National Commission for Minorities had jointly organised a Shabad Kirtan programme, which was attended by several members of the Sikh community.

He said he had also attended the event on the auspicious occasion to seek the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Rijiju added that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary would be celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm.

"I am delighted to say that in our country, we respect the festivals of every religion and the teachings of every religious guru. There may be different sects and faiths, but we respect every religious guru, spread their messages among ourselves and learn from them," he said.

The Union Minister was speaking on the sidelines of a special programme organised by the National Commission for Minorities, Government of India, to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti.

--IANS

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