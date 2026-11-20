Ottawa, Nov 20 (IANS) A 24-year-old Punjab-origin man identified as Garry Rehal and his 23-year-old girlfriend were shot dead outside a Walmart store in Surrey in Canada's British Columbia recently with the investigators believing that it was a targeted attack and possibly linked to organised criminal activity.

The shooting incident took place in the parking lot near the intersection of 88 Avenue and 124 Street and the authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the woman killed in the attack, Khalsa Vox reported.

Officers received information regarding gunfire at approximately 10:38 pm (local time) on November 15, according to the Surrey Police Service. Emergency responders rushed to the site of the incident and tried to revive the two victims before taking them to the hospital. Subsequently, both the victims were declared dead.

Investigators found a red car at the spot, with several bullet holes indicating the intensity of the shooting. Police cordoned off the surrounding parking area as forensic teams started analysing evidence and recreating the sequence of events, Khalsa Vox reported.

Approximately 13 minutes after the shooting incident, police received information about a burning vehicle on Princess Drive. The white vehicle found engulfed in flames is suspected of having been used for the attack.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken charge of the probe into the incident. Sergeant Freda Fong said that the circumstances indicated a targeted attack instead of an isolated or random act of violence. Authorities have been analysing possible links to organised crime, though no gang connection involving the victims has been officially established.

According to reports, Rehal was previously known to law enforcement for weapon offences. Videos have reportedly surfaced on social media showing him in police custody on an earlier occasion.

A local rival gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. However, investigators have not yet confirmed the claim or revealed the identities of those responsible for the attack.

The incident has renewed concerns regarding organised criminal violence in British Columbia, especially in communities which have substantial South Asian populations.

Earlier this month, two men were charged in connection with a shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Surrey and a separate attack on a home that injured a woman, according to police and Canadian media reports.

The Canadian Press identified the business as Kap’s Cafe, reporting that the date and location released by police matched the October 16, 2025, attack on the establishment.

British Columbia’s Provincial Extortion Task Force announced the charges against Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan, both 22. They were arrested in Surrey on November 1 and remain in custody.

Each faces two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm — one for each shooting. The charges have not been proven in court.

The cafe was closed when shots were fired, but two employees were inside. Neither was injured.

Four days earlier, on October 12, police had responded to gunfire at a home in the 13000 block of 103A Avenue, where a woman sustained injuries.

The extortion task force took over both investigations after identifying possible links between the attacks. Its officers worked with Surrey Police Service and British Columbia’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit to make the arrests.

Chief Superintendent Duncan Pound, a senior RCMP officer in the Lower Mainland, said the charges followed more than a year of investigative work, including search warrants, judicial authorisations and analysis of evidence.

“We recognise and share the concerns these incidents created within the community,” Pound said in the police statement

--IANS

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