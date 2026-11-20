New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed his condolences over the demise of his mother, Savitri Devi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed their grief over the passing of Savitri Devi and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

Taking to the social media platform X, Amit Shah said, "The passing of Smt. Savitri Devi Ji, the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, is deeply saddening. A mother’s passing is a loss in life that can never be made up for. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with Yogi Ji and the entire bereaved family. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the grieving family the strength to bear this immense sorrow."

Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences, saying, "I was saddened to hear of the passing of Smt. Savitri Devi Ji, the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji. The loss of a mother’s sheltering presence at any stage of life is the greatest and most unbearable blow. At this time of grief, my condolences are with Yogi Ji and the entire family. I pray to God to grant this virtuous soul a place at His divine feet."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday at her ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

She breathed her last at around 11 a.m. on Friday, leaving the family in deep mourning.

According to reports, her last rites will be performed in Haridwar on Saturday.

The news of her demise prompted condolences from several political leaders, who expressed grief over the loss and extended their sympathies to the bereaved family.

--IANS

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