Naveen Kasturia was more nervous about playing a father than counsellor in his new OTT show

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor Naveen Kasturia, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming show ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’, has shared that he was more nervous about playing the father's part than playing the counsellor in the show.

In the show, the actor essays the role of Mukul, a school counsellor navigating both the emotional complexities of his profession and the fragile relationship he shares with his young daughter.

Talking about his part in the show, the actor shared, "Actually, if you ask me, I was more nervous about playing the father's part than playing the counsellor. I'm not a father in real life yet, so stepping into that emotional space was completely new for me. Understanding the dynamics between a father and daughter, the love, the awkwardness, and the struggle to communicate, was both challenging and exciting as an actor”.

The show is a lighthearted drama that explores universal themes of hope, resilience, and community. The show also stars Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in lead roles.

He further mentioned, “I was also nervous about acting with children because they're so instinctive and honest. The little girl who plays my daughter is a phenomenal actor. Mukul loves his daughter deeply and wants to be her friend, but they're still unable to talk to each other the way they want to. I think that's something many families can relate to. The biggest challenge was portraying everything that remains unspoken between them. Those quiet moments carry so much emotion, and getting them right was one of the most rewarding experiences I've had as an actor”.

Directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures, the seven-episode comedy-drama is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava.

The show is set to premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with English on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

aa/