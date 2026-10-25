National handicrafts, handloom products Mela draws big crowds in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 25 (IANS) The ongoing Shilp Samagam Mela is turning out to be a big draw among locals here with several thousand visitors turning up to see India's rich and diverse heritage of traditional handicrafts and handloom products that are being showcased.

A senior official of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the mela showcases India's rich and diverse heritage of traditional handicrafts and handloom products as it is bringing together artisans from across the country, including the North-eastern states.

The mela, which started on October 21 will continue until October 28.

He said a total of 75 artisans, including 31 women artisans, are participating in the mela, displaying around 40 varieties of handloom and handicraft products.

The event provides participating artisans with a platform to exhibit and sell their products directly to visitors, establish connections with prospective customers and explore opportunities to expand their market reach.

By facilitating direct interaction between artisans and consumers, the mela seeks to strengthen market access, encourage entrepreneurship and improve livelihood opportunities for participating artisans, he added.

The official said the Guwahati edition features a wide range of traditional crafts and handloom products representing different regions of India.

"The participation of artisans from the North-eastern states, alongside those from other parts of the country, will provide visitors with an opportunity to appreciate the diversity of India's artistic traditions, indigenous craftsmanship and cultural heritage," he added.

The official said the event aims to also encourage greater appreciation of the skills and creativity of artisans whose work contributes to preserving traditional knowledge and craft practices.

A key focus of the mela is the promotion of BHARAT-TULIP (Traditional Artisans' Upliftment Livelihood Programme), an initiative aimed at facilitating the marketing of products made by artisans belonging to the target groups through physical outlets and e-commerce platforms.

By promoting access to wider markets and digital channels, the initiative is aimed to strengthen market linkages, expand customer outreach and create additional opportunities for artisans to enhance their earnings.

The Shilp Samagam Mela (SSM-2026) is an important initiative of the Ministry to provide marketing support to artisans and beneficiaries associated with its three National Corporations: the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), and the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC).

The Mela is providing a dedicated platform for these communities to showcase their skills, market their products and strengthen their economic self-reliance through sustainable livelihood opportunities.

In addition to promoting the sale of traditional products, the Mela is creating awareness among visitors and participating communities about the welfare, financial assistance and development schemes implemented by the Ministry and its three National Corporations.

The initiative is complementing financial and developmental support with market-oriented interventions, enabling artisans to translate their traditional skills and craftsmanship into viable livelihood opportunities, the official said.

--IANS

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