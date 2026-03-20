March 20, 2026 2:54 PM हिंदी

National Dental Commission to transform dental education, healthcare quality: Govt

National Dental Commission to transform dental education, healthcare quality: Govt

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The government on Friday said it has constituted the National Dental Commission (NDC) along with three autonomous boards, replacing the Dental Council of India (DCI).

The notifications in this regard were issued on March 19, and the NDC framework comes into effect from the same date, according to a Health Ministry statement.

This is touted as a major reform aimed at improving the quality of dental education and aligning it with global standards.

With the coming into force of the NDC Act from 19th March, 2026, the Dentists Act, 1948 stands repealed, and the Dental Council of India is dissolved with effect from the same date, the ministry said in a statement.

Dr. Sanjay Tewari has been appointed as Chairperson of the NDC, and Dr. Mousumi Goswami as its Part-Time Member, according to the ministry.

To support the functioning of the Commission, three autonomous bodies have been constituted: Undergraduate and Postgraduate Dental Education Board to oversee dental education; Dental Assessment and Rating Board to regulate accreditation and institutional assessment; and Ethics and Dental Registration Board to govern professional conduct and registration of dentists.

The National Dental Commission will frame regulations to implement the provisions of the Act; conduct rating and assessment of dental institutions; evaluate human resources and promote dental research; frame guidelines for fee regulation in private dental colleges; and establish standards for community dental care, education, research, and professional ethics.

According to the ministry, this reform marks a decisive shift towards a regulatory framework that is transparent, quality-driven, and accountable; replacing the earlier elected structure.

The Commission will introduce essential and long-overdue regulatory reforms in dental education, and enhance access to affordable oral healthcare across the country, it added.

--IANS

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